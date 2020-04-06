19 Unrealistic Depictions Of Real Life In Movies That 100% Grinds My Gears
*Types a few keys on a keyboard.* “Okay, I’m in.”
We’ve all seen movies — especially in these times — and we’re no stranger to how the things that are depicted in movies RARELY mirror how things are in real life.
Here are some of the best responses:
1.
When people fire their weapons while still maintaining a conversation…you know, instead of covering their ears.
2.
Whenever something explodes on screen.
3.
When hackers are able to crack a code or break through a firewall in a matter of seconds.
4.
Whenever a group of people are looking at a map or diagram, the smart one is always like, “Here, here, and here.”
5.
When male scientists always look like mad scientists, while female scientists always look like supermodels.
6.
When the “ugly, unpopular girl” is actually just a hot girl in baggy clothes and glasses.
7.
When people in San Francisco live in giant Victorian homes, even though they don’t have the job to pay for said Victorian home.
8.
When people are able to find parking in busy cities with all the ease in the world.
9.
When the person driving the car is looking at the person in the passenger seat and somehow doesn’t crash their car.
10.
When someone has gone to hell and back, but their hair and makeup are still perfect.
11.
When girls wake up fresh-faced and rosy-cheeked instead of with pillow marks and eye boogers.
12.
When no one ever eats the large breakfast that’s laid out in front of them.
13.
Whenever someone takes a drug and it goes into effect IMMEDIATELY.
14.
Whenever a lawyer addresses the jury during a trial while they’re supposed to be questioning their witness.
15.
When people run toward the mysterious noise instead of away from it in scary movies.
16.
When people agree to meet…without agreeing on a place or time.
17.
When people go grocery shopping and always leave the store with a baguette.
18.
When teens throw house parties and they’re complete ragers, when in actually, teen parties are a lot calmer and a lot lamer.
19.
Finally, whenever people have meaningful conversations. NO ONE TALKS LIKE THAT IN REAL LIFE.
What movie tropes never fail to annoy you? Let us know in the comments below!
