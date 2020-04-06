19 Weeks Pregnant – Your Body, Baby and Tips to Follow

At 19 weeks of pregnancy, your baby is fully formed, and most of his organs are functioning well. You will be able to see your baby during the ultrasound scan this week, which can be an exciting and emotional experience for women. Don’t let the anxiety of your new role as a mother overwhelm you. Talk to your doctor, your partner, and your friends. It is time to start planning for the future. Find out how your body is growing, how your baby is developing, and what to do when you are19 weeks pregnant.

19 weeks pregnant

Your baby is developing fast, and so is your belly. You are finding it difficult to fit into your old clothes. It is time to buy some maternity clothes. Your baby is kicking and moving more often now. You will also feel these movements more often now. This week your baby’s brain is developing its receptors for the five senses.

Symptoms

1. Round ligament pain

As your uterus grows in size, your round ligaments lengthen and thicken to support your belly. These stretched out ligaments can cause occasional sharp pains or a dull ache in your lower abdomen. This pain is more noticeable when you change position suddenly. Resting is the best way to deal with this pain (1).

2. Dizziness

Your growing uterus can put a lot of pressure on your blood vessels. As your circulatory system expands, it also lowers your blood pressure. As a result, you may feel dizzy. If you feel light-headed, you must lie down immediately to help get that blood flowing again.

3. Backaches

As your uterus grows in size, your center of gravity shifts forward, putting additional pressure on your back. This pressure can lead to backaches.

4. Leg cramps

Leg cramps are very common during the second and third trimester. While these cramps occur during the day also, you notice them more at night. Straighten your leg and flex your ankle gently. Stay hydrated and eat well.

5. Stretch marks

Almost 90 percent of all pregnant women develop stretch marks. While there is no proven way to avoid stretch marks, you can keep your skin moisturized to prevent dryness and itching.

6. Stuffy nose

You may also experience nasal congestion, and nose bleeds due to increased blood flow. You can stay hydrated and use a humidifier during the night to keep your nasal passages moist.

7. Pigmentation

You may develop dark patches on your nose, cheeks, or forehead called chloasma. Pregnancy hormones are responsible for this pigmentation. These patches will gradually fade away after you give birth.

8. Digestive issues

Digestive problems like constipation, gas, and heartburn are common during this stage of pregnancy. Avoid foods that can trigger these symptoms and are hard to digest.

Your body at week 19 of pregnancy

During the 19th week of your pregnancy, your body continues to change and adapt to your baby’s needs. Your body is making more blood. As your circulatory system expands and lowers your blood pressure, you may have a few dizzy spells.

You are now feeling more aches and pains than you did earlier. Backache, leg cramps, hip pain, abdominal pains may trouble you more now. Some pregnant women also experience pelvic girdle pain during this stage of the pregnancy. This condition causes pain, stiffness, and instability in the pelvic joints during pregnancy. In some cases, the pain is so severe can it can interfere with your sleep and daily function.

Your baby at week 19 of pregnancy

Your baby is seven inches long and weighs seven ounces now. He can kick, wriggle, and turn now. He can even reach out and touch things like his face or umbilical cord now.

Your baby is now covered with a wax-like coating called vernix caseosa. It protects the baby’s delicate skin from the amniotic fluid. If your baby is born early, he will still have some traces of vernix on him (2).

Your baby’s brain is developing millions of motor neurons. These neurons help your baby make purposeful and involuntary movements.

Your baby’s kidneys are working well now. They are producing urine now, which is excreted into the amniotic sac.

The areas of your baby’s brain that are responsible for his senses are developing now.

Your baby is developing a specialized form of fat known as brown fat. This fat keeps the baby warm when he is born.

Tips to be followed when you are 19 weeks pregnant

Eat a healthy diet that provides you the boost of energy that you need during pregnancy. Include lean proteins, healthy fats, vitamins like vitamin D, and minerals like calcium in your diet. Eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and avoid junk food. Avoid eating fish high in mercury like swordfish, king mackerel, shark, and tilefish.

2. Use sunscreen

Hormonal surges during pregnancy can cause chloasma. You develop dark patches on your nose, forehead, and cheeks. Some women may also have developed a dark line down the middle of your abdomen, known as the linea nigra. You can avoid pigmentation by using sunscreen with SPF 30 to 50 or wearing a hat when going outside.

Regular exercise during pregnancy helps to keep you and your baby healthy. It helps to reduce excessive weight gain and prevents back problems. Do moderate exercises like yoga, walking, or swimming. However, you should avoid strenuous workouts.

4. Talk to your baby

Your baby can now hear your voice. Talk to him, and you will be able to feel the response.

5. Explore birth locations

You must now start thinking about where you want to have your baby – hospital, birthing center, or home. Talk to your doctor and ask for his advice. You must also start thinking about whether you want pain medication or an unmedicated delivery.

6. Yeast infections

Yeast infections are common during pregnancy. If you suspect that you have the symptoms of a yeast infection, consult your doctor and ask for the best treatment.

Your pregnancy week 19 doctor’s visit

Your next prenatal visit will be next week when your doctor will do an ultrasound in addition to the regular check-up. Your doctor will also track your baby’s growth, listen to his heartbeat, and assess fetal movement.

However, do not hesitate to call your doctor or visit him if you feel sharp, shooting pain in your abdomen. Round ligament pain is common. However, if the pain you’re experiencing does not go away in 60 minutes, it may be a sign of preeclampsia or pre-term labor. If you observe that the movement of your baby has reduced, you should check with your doctor immediately.

Tips for your partner

Couples are often anxious about how they are going to afford to raise a child. This is the time to start planning so that parenting becomes easier.

If this is your first baby, learn as much about pregnancy as you can. Read up about what to expect during each trimester. Go with your partner to the doctor’s appointments and help her make decisions about the prenatal tests. Encourage her, support her, hold hands, and give hugs.

Final thoughts

Your baby is growing and developing fast, and so is your belly. Your baby is kicking and moving more often now. You are now feeling more aches and pains than you did earlier. Digestive problems like constipation, gas, and heartburn are common during this stage of pregnancy. You must continue to eat well and exercise. Start thinking about where you want to have your baby – hospital, birthing center, or home.