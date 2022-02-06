1bill announces strategic investment in Accurassi

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of Australia’s leading financial technology innovators, 1bill Holdings , has announced a more than $2 million investment in visionary B2B Energy Technology SaaS Provider, Accurassi .

The strategic deal is expected to unlock the future of energy retail with market-first technology to accelerate the easy transition to green energy.

1bill CEO Neil Saligrama said there was a thirst in the Australian and global markets for more sustainable energy solutions, which current digital infrastructure including product and billing capabilities cannot service at scale or speed.

“No transition is easy, unless it’s made easy via technology, and that’s what this is about: using technology to simplify energy acquisition and management and provide clarity for consumers to make a smooth transition to sustainable solutions,” Mr Saligrama said.

Accurassi CEO Colin Fraser said 1bill’s significant investment would allow them to build the platform of the future.

“The technology we are building will allow energy retailers to diversify and evolve through the innovation of energy plans and billing capabilities,” Mr Fraser said.

“It will empower customers to choose what they want, how they pay, and when they pay for it – things like bundled hardware, energy subscriptions and plans customised to an individual’s needs.

“It’s going to make home de-carbonisation accessible to everyone through intelligent, dynamic energy plans, and greener, cheaper, simpler bills.”

Mr Saligrama said the investment strategically aligned both companies by combining the strength of 1bill’s market reach with Accurassi’s revolutionary technology, creating compelling value for both companies and their shareholders.

“At 1bill, we’re very focused on adding technology that is unique to the market and relevant to the customer,” Mr Saligrama said.

“Accurassi has been at the helm of energy innovation in the market, and their technology gives us a future-focused and cost-friendly solution that enables us to be the market leader.”

Accurassi CEO Colin Fraser said the two companies share a vision for a greener planet.

“Such a vision can only be achieved with partners like 1bill who deeply understand and are aligned with our core purpose and culture,” Mr Fraser said.

“It’s fortuitous that our two businesses and our skill sets match up perfectly in terms of what we each bring to the table.”

Mr Saligrama said the investment was an integral part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities that offer the right synergy and support businesses that are innovative in any space that’s relevant – and that includes global opportunities to grow,” Mr Saligrama said.

About 1bill



Australia’s most advanced bill management platform, 1bill, is the brainchild of Neil Saligrama and the award-winning team behind Australia’s largest utility connection and comparison platform Compare and Connect. Available as an Android and iPhone app , 1bill puts Australians back in control of their finances, allowing users to consolidate, view and pay household bills, compare and switch to better deals, unlock pay later functions and earn rewards. It provides an end-to-end solution for a range of industries, bringing convenience, control, savings and better data and insights for consumers, retailers and businesses.

For more information, visit www.1bill.com/ , email enquiries@1bill.com , or phone 1300 391 320.



About Accurassi



Accurassi was founded with a passion for the planet, originally providing technology to large organisations and government departments to help track and manage their carbon footprints. Their world-class team of engineers and business minds is now creating the most transformative, consumer-focused energy technology. Their modular Customer Acquisition and Management Platform enables the next generation of energy retailers to completely transform how they supply energy for the distributed, net-zero future.

For more information, please visit www.accurassi.com/ , Twitter twitter.com/accurassi, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/accurassi/ , email info@accurassi.com , or phone 1300 070 351.

Media Contacts:

Jazz Rowland

Chief of Staff, Accurassi

jazz.rowland@accurassi.com

+61 432 911 397

Chris Gallichio

Chief Marketing Officer, 1bill Holdings

chris.g@compareandconnect.com.au

+61 413 130 971

SOURCE 1bill Holdings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

