Jimmys Post

1st Photo Of Trump Wearing Mask Emerges Despite His Attempt To Duck Cameras

1st Photo Of Trump Wearing Mask Emerges Despite His Attempt To Duck Cameras



President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wore a mask during part of his visit to a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, but did so away from cameras because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Trump has said he looks better in the mask, even though he has not been publicly seen wearing one despite recommendations to do so from his own administration.  However, a photo emerged after the visit on Thursday showing Trump with a face covering, which NBC News later confirmed with a source:

Bill Ford, the company’s chairman, said in a statement that Trump wore a mask behind the scenes.

“He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years,” Ford said in a statement cited by NPR. “The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

While Trump may have worn a mask briefly, he attended multiple events throughout the visit without a facial covering. Nearly everyone else did. He has frequently resisted wearing a mask during the global pandemic, and didn’t put one on even while touring a facility that makes them.

“Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, somehow I don’t see it for myself,” Trump said last month

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

 





Source link

admin

Related News

White House Press Secretary Goofs Up, Broadcasts Trump’s Banking Details

White House Press Secretary Goofs Up, Broadcasts Trump’s Banking Details

Leah Millis/ReutersWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds up a donation check signed by Donald Trump for $100,000 made out to the “Office of the

Kayleigh McEnany Scorched After Demeaning Journalists For ‘Desperately’ Opposing Church Openings

Kayleigh McEnany Scorched After Demeaning Journalists For ‘Desperately’ Opposing Church Openings

A frustrated reporter shot back Friday at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she berated “all journalists” for being “desperately” opposed to reopening houses of

CDC Issues Alarming Triple-Fatality Report On COVID-19 Cases At Arkansas Church

CDC Issues Alarming Triple-Fatality Report On COVID-19 Cases At Arkansas Church

COVID-19 cases first contracted by a pastor and his wife ended up spreading to 35 others who attended events at their rural Arkansas church that resulted

Trump’s Push To Open Churches Contradicts Jesus’ Teaching To Love Neighbors: Clergy

Trump’s Push To Open Churches Contradicts Jesus’ Teaching To Love Neighbors: Clergy

Several faith leaders are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s demand that governors allow churches to reopen while the country still battles the coronavirus pandemic. According

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *