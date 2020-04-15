2-1-1 Broward is open for help – Lifestyle Media

Before COVID-19, Broward 2-1-1 Broward’s helpline is available for free to those who need to be connected to community and health services. Now, with closures, layoffs and furloughs affecting the most vulnerable in our communities, the helpline is needed more than ever. Trained counselors provide referrals related to financial assistance, military and veterans, mental health, teen services, substance abuse, suicide prevention, healthcare, screenings for children and more.

In addition, those 60 and older who live alone can apply to receive a daily telephone call from a counselor through 2-1-1’s Senior Touchline.

Other resources include the following:

Special Needs Connection: Resources for caregivers of children with special needs

Help Me Grow: Connecting families to free developmental screenings.

Suicide Prevention: 24/7 counseling and emotional support

Military and Veteran Services: Help for veterans, reservists, active military personnel and those transitioning to civilian life as well as family members.

Mental Health Services: 24/7 access to crisis information and mental health services referrals

Financial Assistance: Help with locating assistance for payments of energy bills and medical expenses and more.

To contact 2-1-1 Broward, call 2-1-1 or 954.537.0211. Or text a ZIP code to 898211. To see COVID-19 updates, visit 211-broward.org/covid-19-updates.

Those who want to support 2-1-1 can become a volunteer or join Club 2-1-1