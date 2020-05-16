2 men dead, 2 injured following shooting in parking lot in Oakville | CBC News

Two men are dead and two other people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in Oakville, Ont., early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside PurePages — a company providing custom internet and wi-fi services — on Iroquois Shore Road near Eighth Line.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.

They say officers were dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area and found one male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

(CBC)

Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.

Halton Police say investigators will be checking to see if there’s any connection between the business and the shooting. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects. Police said no arrests had been made.

Halton Regional Police Const. Ryan Anderson told reporters at the scene that investigators will be checking to see if there’s any connection between the business and the shooting.

“If anyone has any information, we’d certainly like to hear from them,” Anderson said.