20 Best Movies To Stream For Children

Let’s face it — Rapunzel is the queen of self-isolation! Girl spent her entire life locked away in a tower and figured out how to entertain herself while doing so. She’s honestly *goals*. We can all get some inspiration from Tangled right now, tbh!

While you’re at it, you might as well have a full-blown Disney Princess marathon! All the great ones are available: Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Moana, Princess and the Frog !

Also, check out this roundup of Tangled-inspired tweets because they made me smile and will probably bring you some joy, too.

Where to watch: Disney+