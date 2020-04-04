20 Best Movies To Stream For Children

We hope you love the products we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
1.
Frozen and Frozen 2
The Walt Disney Company
Whether your family has seen
Frozen hundreds of times or only a handful, there’s no better time to reacquaint yourselves with Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and the rest of the gang. And now (one of the very few positives of this period of self-isolation), Disney has blessed us by streaming Frozen 2 earlier than planned! Treat your gang to some hot cocoa and have a double feature.
Where to watch: Disney+
2.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
20th Century Fox
If your kiddo has already made their way through Jeff Kinney’s best-selling book series, they’ll be more than happy to stay put for an hour and a half and watch the movie of the same title. In the movie (like the book), Greg faces “scary” and humiliating moments as he navigates middle school — it’s a movie that’ll be fun for the whole family.
Where to watch: Disney+
3.
The Rugrats Movie
Nickelodeon
Get ready to “hang on to your diapies, babies” because the Rugrats are going on an adventure! Tommy Pickles decides his new baby brother DiIl is a handful, so he and his gang set out to try and return him to the hospital (yikes!). Whether you’re looking to introduce your tykes to a show you loved watching while growing up or you’re just dying for an hour and 20 minutes of peace, this is a heartwarming movie you can all enjoy together.
Where to watch: Netflix
4.
Detective Pikachu
Warner Bros.
Calling all wannabe Pokémon masters (and their kids)! If you were hesitant to go see
Detective Pikachu when it hit theaters last month in fear of ruining *your* childhood memories, fear not! I can attest to the fact this movie is wonderful and great for kids and parents alike. Pikachu is voiced by Ryan Reynolds, which is oddly very funny. This flick is a great addition to the many others in the Pokémon lineup, you won’t regret giving it a chance.
Where to watch: Hulu
5.
The Toy Story saga
Pixar / The Walt Disney Company
A surefire way to keep your clan busy for a few hours? Diving into a
Toy Story marathon. All four of the movies are available on Disney+! From the very first flick where we met Woody and Buzz for the first time to the last one in the series with the return of Bo Peep (surprise: she’s a badass), you’ll find yourself on an emotional roller coaster that’ll take you *to infinity and beyond*.
Where to watch: Disney+
6.
Onward
Pixar / The Walt Disney Company
Disney
recently announced they’ll be releasing Pixar’s latest film — Onward — early! We’ll all be able to stream it starting April 3 (but you can also buy it on digital if you simply cannot wait).
Where to watch: Disney+ (starting 4/3)
7.
Kung Fu Panda 2
DreamWorks Animation
We were all introduced to Po back in 2011 when he learned the art of kung fu and joined the Furious Five. In this sequel to the original film, Po and company embark on a dangerous journey to save China from a scary new enemy. Get ready to giggle (thanks, Jack Black) and hold your breath while seeing how everything pans out!
Where to watch: Netflix
8.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Dramatic Features
Do you remember this movie?! My mom used to put this on for me and my sisters all the time when we were little, and the delight of it has stayed in my memories all these years later. There’s no better time than while we’re self-isolating to introduce your kids to inventor Caractacus Potts (played by Dick Van Dyke) and his amazing flying car. Not to mention, the movie is *filled* with catchy songs you’ll all want to sing for days.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
9.
Tangled
The Walt Disney Company
Let’s face it — Rapunzel is the queen of self-isolation! Girl spent her entire life locked away in a tower and figured out how to entertain herself while doing so. She’s honestly *goals*. We can all get some inspiration from
Tangled right now, tbh!
While you’re at it, you might as well have a full-blown Disney Princess marathon! All the great ones are available:
Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Moana, Princess and the Frog !
Also, check out this
roundup of Tangled-inspired tweets because they made me smile and will probably bring you some joy, too.
Where to watch: Disney+
10.
Despicable Me 2
DreamWorks Animation
Honestly, I can’t get enough of those silly minions. There are quite a few installments in the
Despicable Me series, but this second one is one of my faves. In this one, Gru is adjusting to family life and trying to make an honest living when an Arctic lab is stolen and the Anti-Villain League decides they need his help. As always, you’ll join Gru, the girls, and the many minions on an exciting adventure while smiling from ear to ear the entire time.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
11.
Hop
Universal Pictures
Easter is right around the corner (in case you completely forgot like I did, oops). Celebrate the festivities together as a family by tuning into
Hop. In this cute flick, E.B. — the Easter Bunny’s teenage sun — heads off to Hollywood to try and make it big as a drummer. Upon his arrival, he gets injured by an out-of-work slacker (James Marsden) who takes E.B. in as his roomie until he’s healed. A perfect festive film for springtime!
Where to watch: Netflix
12.
Live-action Lady and the Tramp
The Walt Disney Company
Do your kids typically ask you “can I pet that dog?” whenever one walks past them? Since *none* of us are really out and about, you can fill their puppy-petting void by turning on the live-action version of
Lady and the Tramp. The movie retells the classic animated version but includes a cast of real dogs — what more could you want?
Where to watch: Disney+
13.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
By now, I’m sure your family is familiar with the antics of dynamic duo Hiccup and Toothless, right? In the latest installment of the
How to Train Your Dragon saga, Hiccup (who has really grown up!) and his devoted dragon companion have to deal with the appearance of a Light Fury dragon and an unexpected journey to a hidden world. Get ready for a wild ride.
Where to watch: Hulu
14.
Inside Out
The Walt Disney Company
I personally cannot think of a better time for us (and our kids) to learn how to better describe what we’re feeling. In this Pixar film, Riley has to move to a new house and leave her old friends and home behind. This causes her to have MANY feelings, for example: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger (who happen to be the main characters in the movie). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll all probably learn something new about yourselves while watching Riley (and her emotions) cope with all the changes happening around them.
Where to watch: Disney+
15.
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Universal Pictures
If your kiddos are all about animals, they’ll surely love this sequel to
The Secret Life of Pets. The original pet gang is back — only this time they’re on a farm outside of New York! One of the new dogs to enter their lives is voiced by Harrison Ford, so you know this flick will be enjoyable for all of you.
Where to watch: Netflix
16.
The Polar Express
Castle Rock Entertainment
If Hallmark is going to host a
marathon of their holiday movies as a self-isolation treat, then you and your family can totally watch The Polar Express even though it’s springtime. Tom Hanks (!!!) voices multiple characters in this beloved Christmas adventure and will guide you and your family on a train ride you’ll never forget.
Where to watch: Hulu
17.
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-O-Rama
DreamWorks / Via instagram.com
You’re likely as bored as your kids, so you’ll be thrilled to be introduced to this interactive
Captain Underpants movie! You and your fam will help Harold and George make decisions throughout the 37-minute special to stop Krupp from destroying their tree house. You can play this movie again and again and choose different answers to discover different outcomes!
Where to watch: Netflix
18.
Tinker Bell
The Walt Disney Company
You and your family know Tink as the feisty fairy from the original
Peter Pan movie, right? Well, it’s about time you got to know more about her through her own films! The first of the movies shows how all fairies are born (from a baby’s first laugh!) to how they discover their skills. It’s heartwarming, creative, and fun and if your fam enjoys it, there are many more installments on Disney+ to dive into.
Where to watch: Disney+
19.
The Little Prince
Netflix
If you grew up reading
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, you’ll likely be thrilled to snuggle up with your kiddos to watch the Netflix version of it. You’ll all be enchanted by the tales of an unusual boy who lives on an asteroid and the incredible cast of voices (Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, Rachel McAdams) who bring the story to life.
Where to watch: Netflix
20.
And Passport to Paris
Dualstar Productions
With the whole family in self-isolation together, I can’t think of a better time to introduce your kids to the greatness that is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In this “classic” movie, you’ll all take a virtual trip to Paris and watch as the twins fall in love and explore the city. It’ll be great — I promise.
Where to watch: Hulu
Source link
Related