20+ Captions by Vicky Kaushal on His Instagram Pics Are Hell Awesome as His Acting

31 YO actor Vicky Kaushal , who is a popular one now , has done versatile roles but after his master stroke URI : The Surgical Strike, he got that position , which he deserved from long.

Earlier , he was assistant director to the director Anurag Kashyap for the movie “Gangs of Wasseypur”.

Apart from his acting talent , Vicky is a witty guy and has that hilarious factor .

Today, we are presenting you 27 Witty Instagram Captions By Vicky Kaushal .

Let’s have a look:

# 1 Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother!

# 2 Once upon a time, when I would say “Sir, am I fit for the audition?” even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far 😊🙏 Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age.

# 3 How’s the Pose? …High Sir!

# 4 Vicky tu banda na bada sahi hai, bas zimmedari ke naam pe ‘hug’ deta hai!” #truethat

# 5 Fridge potato. Circa ‘88.

# 6 Soaked in vogue.

# 7 Attitude toh aise de raha hu jaise sher ke saath baitha hu. 🤷🏼‍♂️

# 8 Me on tik-tok, tik-tok, tik-tok… 🐎

# 9 Fifty shades of green.

#10 Mood: Candid (not)

Pose: ‘Dolaa Re’

# 11 Aunty ne toh #Bhoot dekh li… aur aapne? #InCinemasNow

# 12 Somewhere in the middle of nowhere…

# 13 दिल तो बच्चा है जी… 🙂

# 14 थोड़ा कच्चा है जी…

# 15 Post shave look…

# 16 Pizzas, I miss you!.

# 17 आसमाँ ओढ़े, ज़मीन से जुड़े। .

# 18 Latitudes and longitudes away, it’s still her smile that completes my day. माँ ❤️

# 19 I’m strong to the fin-ich,

Cause I eats me spin-ach… 💪🏽

# 20 Neela Kukkad 🤟🏽 #Manmarziyaan #14thSept 📷: @khamkhaphotoartist

# 21 mood swing… @markbennington

# 22 but I ❤️ Shaktimaan

# 23 cartoon on a cartoon..

# 24 Learning to draw mangoes on the apple… #SundayElementarySession#favgirl

# 25 like a dog with two tails… @mansworldindia

# 26 This chari is feeling cherry in those cherry aldo shoes!

# 27 Coz I’m a black belt in Baraati dance! 🕺🏽🥋

