20 Coronavirus Hotspots Sealed In Delhi, Masks Made Compulsory

Twenty coronavirus hotspots in Delhi – including the famous Sadar Bazar — will be sealed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today, assuring that the government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas. The government also made face masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes in the national capital, where 576 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The figure includes nine people who died and 21 who recovered. No case has been reported over the last 24 hours.

The 20 hotspots to be sealed include Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Dwarka’s Shahajahanabad society, parts of Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave and Dilshad Garden.

The popular Bengali market near Connaught Place was also sealed today after three local residents tested positive for coronavirus. Tomorrow, the market would be open for a limited time, sources said.

The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, which was attended by Health minister Satyendra Jain and his officials, and Manish Sisodia.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this evening.

Earlier this week, the Union government had asked healthy people to use face masks when stepping out.

“It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large,” the Union health ministry had said.

Mumbai today made masks compulsory, saying those caught without it will face strong action, including arrest. People have been asked to wear mask inside workplaces, public areas and even inside cars.

Before Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Odisha issued similar directions.

