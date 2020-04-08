20 Coronavirus Hotspots Sealed In Delhi, Masks Made Compulsory
Highlights
- Arvind Kejriwal decided to seal 20 COVID hotspots at a meeting
- Government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas
- 76 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far
New Delhi:
Twenty coronavirus hotspots in Delhi – including the famous Sadar Bazar — will be sealed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today, assuring that the government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas. The government also made face masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes in the national capital, where 576 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The figure includes nine people who died and 21 who recovered. No case has been reported over the last 24 hours.
The 20 hotspots to be sealed include Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Dwarka’s Shahajahanabad society, parts of Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave and Dilshad Garden.
The popular Bengali market near Connaught Place was also sealed today after three local residents tested positive for coronavirus. Tomorrow, the market would be open for a limited time, sources said.
The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, which was attended by Health minister Satyendra Jain and his officials, and Manish Sisodia.
“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this evening.
Earlier this week, the Union government had asked healthy people to use face masks when stepping out.
“It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large,” the Union health ministry had said.
Mumbai today made masks compulsory, saying those caught without it will face strong action, including arrest. People have been asked to wear mask inside workplaces, public areas and even inside cars.
Before Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Odisha issued similar directions.
World
14,46,643Cases
10,55,440Active
3,08,039Recovered
83,164Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,46,643 and 83,164 have died; 10,55,440 are active cases and 3,08,039 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 5:45 pm.
India
5,274 485Cases
4,714 402Active
411 58Recovered
149 25Deaths
In India, there are 5,274 confirmed cases including 149 deaths. The number of active cases is 4,714 and 411 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|
DistrictCases
Mumbai372
Pune97
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane29
Sangli24
Ahmednagar16
Nagpur16
Palghar6
Raigad6
Latur5
Yavatmal4
Satara4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Aurangabad4
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Hingoli1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*352
|
1018 150
|
875 111
|
79 23
|
64 16
|
DistrictCases
Chennai114
Coimbatore48
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal26
Ranipet24
Karur23
Theni22
Madurai19
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Tiruppur14
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Cuddalore11
Virudhunagar11
Thoothukudi10
Tiruvannamalai9
Thanjavur8
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
The Nilgiris2
Kallakurichi2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*91
|
690 69
|
664 56
|
19 11
|
7 2
|
DistrictCases
South149
Central96
North58
New Delhi52
Shahdara46
South West20
East14
West14
South East13
North East11
North West9
Details Awaited*94
|
576
|
546
|
21
|
9 2
|
DistrictCases
Hyderabad141
Nizamabad18
Warangal Urban14
Medchal Malkajgiri13
Ranga Reddy10
Nalgonda9
Kamareddy8
Suryapet8
Adilabad7
Karimnagar6
Mahabubnagar5
Vikarabad4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Jogulamba Gadwal4
Nirmal3
Jagitial3
Sangareddy3
Nagarkurnool2
Medak2
Mulugu1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Peddapalli1
Details Awaited*158
|
427 63
|
385 63
|
35
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*261
|
343 38
|
314 33
|
26 5
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*44
|
336 9
|
264
|
70 12
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Alwar3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Jaisalmer2
Nagaur2
Kota1
Sikar1
Dholpur1
Udaipur1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*133
|
328 40
|
304 40
|
21
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Kurnool37
Spsr Nellore15
Krishna11
Visakhapatnam10
Guntur8
Y.s.r. Kadapa7
Chittoor6
Prakasam3
East Godavari2
West Godavari2
Details Awaited*204
|
305 39
|
296 34
|
5 4
|
4 1
|
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*47
|
229
|
216
|
0
|
13
|
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban55
Mysuru34
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Udupi4
Kalaburagi4
Bengaluru Rural3
Bagalkot2
Davangere2
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*17
|
175
|
146
|
25
|
4
|
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad66
Surat16
Bhavnagar12
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Porbandar3
Patan2
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*22
|
165
|
127
|
25
|
13
|
DistrictCases
Gurugram31
Faridabad14
Palwal13
Nuh8
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*61
|
147 57
|
116 52
|
28 3
|
3 2
|
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*61
|
116
|
110
|
4
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*20
|
99 8
|
81 6
|
13
|
5 2
|
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar24
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*4
|
91
|
80
|
4
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Khordha27
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*7
|
42
|
39
|
2
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*23
|
38 6
|
37 6
|
0
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*9
|
31
|
26
|
5
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara3
Marigaon3
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*10
|
27 1
|
27 1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
|
18
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*15
|
18 5
|
15 5
|
2
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
|
10
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0