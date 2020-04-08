20 Coronavirus Hotspots Sealed In Delhi, Masks Made Compulsory

Posted on by


Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with the health minister and officials of his department.

Highlights

  • Arvind Kejriwal decided to seal 20 COVID hotspots at a meeting
  • Government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas
  • 76 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far

New Delhi:

Twenty coronavirus hotspots in Delhi – including the famous Sadar Bazar — will be sealed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today, assuring that the government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas. The government also made face masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes in the national capital, where 576 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The figure includes nine people who died and 21 who recovered. No case has been reported over the last 24 hours.

The 20 hotspots to be sealed include Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Dwarka’s Shahajahanabad society, parts of Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave and Dilshad Garden. 

The popular Bengali market near Connaught Place was also sealed today after three local residents tested positive for coronavirus. Tomorrow, the market would be open for a limited time, sources said.

The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting held at the Chief Minister’s  residence, which was attended by Health minister Satyendra Jain and his officials, and Manish Sisodia.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this evening.

Earlier this week, the Union government had asked healthy people to use face masks when stepping out. 

“It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large,” the Union health ministry had said.

Mumbai today made masks compulsory, saying those caught without it will face strong action, including arrest. People have been asked to wear mask inside workplaces, public areas and even inside cars. 

Before Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Odisha issued similar directions.

World

14,46,643Cases

10,55,440Active

3,08,039Recovered

83,164Deaths

Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,46,643 and 83,164 have died; 10,55,440 are active cases and 3,08,039 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 5:45 pm.

India

5,274 485Cases

4,714 402Active

411 58Recovered

149 25Deaths

In India, there are 5,274 confirmed cases including 149 deaths. The number of active cases is 4,714 and 411 have recovered as on April 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths

DistrictCases

Mumbai372

Pune97

Mumbai Suburban65

Thane29

Sangli24

Ahmednagar16

Nagpur16

Palghar6

Raigad6

Latur5

Yavatmal4

Satara4

Buldhana4

Osmanabad4

Aurangabad4

Ratnagiri2

Washim1

Sindhudurg1

Nashik1

Amravati1

Kolhapur1

Jalgaon1

Hingoli1

Gondia1

Details Awaited*352

1018 150

875 111

79 23

64 16

DistrictCases

Chennai114

Coimbatore48

Dindigul44

Tirunelveli38

Erode32

Tiruchirappalli30

Namakkal26

Ranipet24

Karur23

Theni22

Madurai19

Chengalpattu19

Villupuram16

Tiruppur14

Thiruvallur12

Thiruvarur12

Nagapattinam11

Salem11

Cuddalore11

Virudhunagar11

Thoothukudi10

Tiruvannamalai9

Thanjavur8

Kanchipuram7

Vellore6

Kanniyakumari6

Sivaganga5

Tirupattur4

Ramanathapuram2

The Nilgiris2

Kallakurichi2

Ariyalur1

Details Awaited*91

690 69

664 56

19 11

7 2

DistrictCases

South149

Central96

North58

New Delhi52

Shahdara46

South West20

East14

West14

South East13

North East11

North West9

Details Awaited*94

576

546

21

9 2

DistrictCases

Hyderabad141

Nizamabad18

Warangal Urban14

Medchal Malkajgiri13

Ranga Reddy10

Nalgonda9

Kamareddy8

Suryapet8

Adilabad7

Karimnagar6

Mahabubnagar5

Vikarabad4

Bhadradri Kothagudem4

Jogulamba Gadwal4

Nirmal3

Jagitial3

Sangareddy3

Nagarkurnool2

Medak2

Mulugu1

Jangoan1

Mahabubabad1

Jayashankar Bhupalapally1

Peddapalli1

Details Awaited*158

427 63

385 63

35

7

DistrictCases

Gautam Buddha Nagar28

Agra13

Meerut12

Lucknow7

Ghaziabad6

Ghazipur3

Varanasi3

Baghpat2

Moradabad2

Bareilly1

Jaunpur1

Kanpur Nagar1

Kheri1

Pilibhit1

Shamli1

Details Awaited*261

343 38

314 33

26 5

3

DistrictCases

Kasaragod139

Kannur47

Ernakulam22

Thiruvananthapuram15

Pathanamthitta14

Malappuram11

Thrissur10

Idukki8

Kozhikode7

Palakkad6

Kollam5

Kottayam3

Wayanad3

Alappuzha2

Details Awaited*44

336 9

264

70 12

2

DistrictCases

Jaipur67

Jodhpur29

Bhilwara23

Jhunjhunu18

Tonk11

Churu7

Ajmer5

Bikaner5

Dausa5

Dungarpur5

Bharatpur4

Alwar3

Pali2

Pratapgarh2

Jaisalmer2

Nagaur2

Kota1

Sikar1

Dholpur1

Udaipur1

Banswara1

Details Awaited*133

328 40

304 40

21

3

DistrictCases

Kurnool37

Spsr Nellore15

Krishna11

Visakhapatnam10

Guntur8

Y.s.r. Kadapa7

Chittoor6

Prakasam3

East Godavari2

West Godavari2

Details Awaited*204

305 39

296 34

5 4

4 1

DistrictCases

Indore101

Bhopal42

Morena12

Jabalpur7

Ujjain7

Barwani3

Khargone3

Chhindwara2

Gwalior2

Shivpuri2

Vidisha1

Details Awaited*47

229

216

0

13

DistrictCases

Bengaluru Urban55

Mysuru34

Chikballapur10

Bidar10

Uttar Kannad10

Belagavi7

Dakshin Kannad7

Ballari6

Udupi4

Kalaburagi4

Bengaluru Rural3

Bagalkot2

Davangere2

Dharwad1

Tumakuru1

Kodagu1

Chitradurga1

Details Awaited*17

175

146

25

4

DistrictCases

Ahmadabad66

Surat16

Bhavnagar12

Gandhinagar12

Vadodara12

Rajkot9

Porbandar3

Patan2

Mahesana2

Kachchh2

Gir Somnath2

Panch Mahals1

Jamnagar1

Chhotaudepur1

Morbi1

Botad1

Details Awaited*22

165

127

25

13

DistrictCases

Gurugram31

Faridabad14

Palwal13

Nuh8

Ambala4

Panipat4

Sirsa3

Bhiwani2

Panchkula2

Hisar1

Kaithal1

Karnal1

Rohtak1

Sonipat1

Details Awaited*61

147 57

116 52

28 3

3 2

DistrictCases

Srinagar21

Bandipora11

Badgam7

Udhampur4

Jammu3

Rajauri3

Baramulla2

Pulwama2

Shopian2

Details Awaited*61

116

110

4

2

DistrictCases

Kolkata31

Howrah10

Medinipur East7

Nadia5

Kalimpong5

Hooghly4

Jalpaiguri4

24 Paraganas North3

24 Paraganas South3

Purba Bardhaman3

Paschim Bardhaman2

Darjeeling1

Medinipur West1

Details Awaited*20

99 8

81 6

13

5 2

DistrictCases

S.a.s Nagar24

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18

Amritsar10

Hoshiarpur6

Jalandhar6

Ludhiana5

Mansa5

Ropar3

Fatehgarh Sahib2

Pathankot2

Sas Mohali1

Moga1

Barnala1

Patiala1

Faridkot1

Kapurthala1

Details Awaited*4

91

80

4

7

DistrictCases

Khordha27

Bhadrak3

Cuttack2

Kalahandi1

Kendrapara1

Puri1

Details Awaited*7

42

39

2

1

DistrictCases

Patna5

Munger4

Saharsa2

Begusarai1

Lakhisarai1

Nalanda1

Siwan1

Details Awaited*23

38 6

37 6

0

1

DistrictCases

Dehradun13

Udam Singh Nagar4

Nainital3

Almora1

Pauri Garhwal1

Details Awaited*9

31

26

5

0

DistrictCases

Golaghat9

Goalpara3

Marigaon3

Karimganj1

Nalbari1

Details Awaited*10

27 1

27 1

0

0

DistrictCases

Chandigarh18

18

11

7

0

DistrictCases

Kangra3

Details Awaited*15

18 5

15 5

2

1

DistrictCases

Leh Ladakh11

Kargil2

Details Awaited*1

14

4

10

0

DistrictCases

Raipur4

Bilaspur1

Durg1

Rajnandgaon1

Details Awaited*3

10

1

9

0

DistrictCases

North And Middle Andaman7

South Andamans3

10

10

0

0

DistrictCases

North Goa2

South Goa1

Details Awaited*4

7

7

0

0

DistrictCases

Mahe1

Details Awaited*4

5

4

1

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*4

4

4

0

0

DistrictCases

Imphal West1

Details Awaited*1

2

2

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*1

1

1

0

0



Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool