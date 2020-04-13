20 Creepy Dialogues in Bollywood Movies that Presented Women As Worthless

It is said that movies are a reflection of society. This sentence cannot be further from the truth in Bollywood with regards to the sexism that is showcased in movies. Bollywood is a terrible place when it comes to portraying women. Right from the portrayal of patriarchy, misogyny and objectification of female bodies through dialogues or songs, sexism is rampant in the industry even in today’s day and age.

Although we have seen a growth of women-centric movies like Queen and Dor in recent times, at no point should we pretend that we have broken even; women-centric films and strong women characters still have a long way to go.

Here’s a list of terribly sexist dialogues from Bollywood movies that will make your cringe or make you want to murder someone, depending on how non-violent you are.

1- “Har ladki apne hone wale pati me father figure dhundti hai. Figure uske paas hai, father tu hai” – Golmaal Again, 2017

*cringes*

2- “Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi. Tu paise ke piche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi” – Wanted, 2009

This is low, even by Bollywood standards.

3- “Aurat ke ek nahi teen janam hote hain. Pehla jab wo kisi ki beti bankar is duniya me aati hai. Dusra jab wo patni banti hai. Aur teesra jab wo ma banti hai”– Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, 2001

Yeah, that’s the whole point of our existence.

4- “Upar wale ne tumhe aage or peechey bahut kuch diya hai par upar kuch nahi diya hai”– Race 2, 2013

Yes, because you can’t handle strong women.

5- “Pyar se de rahe hain, rakh lo warna thappar maar ke bhi de sakte hain”– Dabangg, 2010







Way before Kabir Singh, we had Chulbul Pandey.

6- “Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain or marriage ke bad they object to sex”– Kambakhht Ishq, 2009

Just when we thought it couldn’t get worse than this, Kambakkht Ishq proved us wrong.

7- “Tum ek patni ho tumhara pati jaisa chahega waisa hi hoga. Yeh shaadi ka dastoor hai. Sirf bistar par sona hi ek patni ka farz nahi hai. Man se man milna chahiye. Ghar se bahar jane wali auratein hi badchalan nahi hoti; ghar ki baatein bahar le jane wali bhi badchalan hoti hain. Mard aurat ka bhagwan hota hai”– Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, 2002

Nobody should want a ‘sanam’ who believes in this.

8- “Agar khubsurat ladki ko na chedo toh wo bhi toh uski beizzati hoti hai na”– Maalamaal, 1988

It’s so difficult to live without men’s validation in this world.

9- “When you can’t change the girl, change the girl”– Chashme Baddoor, 2013

*slow claps*

10- “Budhi ho ya jawan, melodrama is duniya ki sari auraton ke khoon me hai”– 2 States, 2014

Just like misogyny is in your blood.

11- “Aise mat dekho lagta hai marinated murgi ko tandoor dekh raha hai”– The Dirty Picture, 2011

Seriously, what an absurd comparison.??

12- “Balatkar se yaad aaya meri biwi kahan hai”– Grand Masti, 2013

Yes! Let’s please make fun of marital rape because it is hilarious.

13- “Tum ladki me sabse pehle kya dekhte ho? Wo toh depend karta hai na ke ladki aa rahi hai ya ja rahi hai”– Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, 2012

Another ridiculous dialogue from a disgusting movie.

14- “Mard kab peeta hai, kya peeta hai, kaise peeta hai, yeh jankari rakhna Bhartiya nari ki sabse important duty hai”– Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, 2001

Take note, bhartiya naris!!

15- “Akeli ladki khuli tijori ki tarah hoti hai”– Jab We Met, 2007

Girls, that’s why you are not allowed to step out of the house late at night.

16- “Aurat ka khaas khayal do hi umar me bahut jada rakhna padta hai. Ek jab uski umar hovat hai satrah. Tab saala badh jata hai khatra. Aur jab aurat hovat hai tees, o saali ban javat hai cheez”– Rowdy Rathore, 2012

WTF does that really mean??

17- “Che din, ladki in”– Kal Ho Naa Ho, 2003

The handy guide to impress girls!

18- “Ladki jab roti hai to bahut sarae reasons hote hai par jab ladka rota hai to reason ladki hi hoti hai”– Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, 2013

Wow, what a thinking.

19- “Yeh hoti hai asli ladki. Chutki me Bipasha, chutki me Madhubala”– Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, 2011

Yeah, because it’s just so awfully cool to stereotype women, right?

20- “Sapne dekho jarur dekho par unke poore hone ki shart mat rakho”– Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995

Finishing off with the best one. Yeah, of course. Girls ≠ Dreams/Ambition because well…ladki hai, kya karegi sapne dekh ke?! Jana to dusre ghar hi hai!

