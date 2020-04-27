20 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for First-Time Dads

Your brother/best friend/work colleague/lifting partner suddenly had a kid, and you’re freaking out. The polite thing to do is pony up for a gift to celebrate his new child, but you’re unsure of what to get the guy who used to rip bong before class back in college. You’re at a loss as to what to buy the dude who’s had your back through thick and thin, and by thick we mean that time he picked up your call at three in the morning when you were ass-naked and locked out of your apartment (long story), and then came through with the spare key without a word of complaint and nary an exasperated sigh to be heard.

Having a kid changes shit. There’s no way around it. But at the end of the day, we wouldn’t stress finding a meaningful gift too much. Your boy’s about to be so tired he couldn’t care less. If you really want to give him a gift he’ll appreciate, swap in for a shift watching the baby while he catches a long-overdue nap. In lieu of that option, we rounded up 20 others that’ll do the trick, for Father’s Day and beyond (and you can start by never, ever bringing up any of those stories again).