20 Photos of Celebrities When They Were 20-Years-Old
A big trend on social media this week has been to share photos of yourself at 20… so we went back and found photos of 20 celebrities from then they were 20-years-old!
A lot of pop stars like Britney Spears, Beyonce, and Justin Timberlake were all at the beginnings of their careers when they were 20.
Young child stars like Macaulay Culkin and Raven-Symone were already household names for years by the time they reached that age.
Busy Philipps is one of the celebs who took to social media to share a “Me at 20″ photo.
Britney Spears
Current Age: 38 (as of 4/18/20)
David Beckham
Current Age: 44 (as of 4/18/20)
Beyonce
Current Age: 38 (as of 4/18/20)
Hilary Duff
Current Age: 32 (as of 4/18/20)
Jared Padalecki
Current Age: 37 (as of 4/18/20)
Jessica Simpson
Current Age: 39 (as of 4/18/20)
Mila Kunis
Current Age: 36 (as of 4/18/20)
Justin Timberlake
Current Age: 39 (as of 4/18/20)
Kelly Clarkson
Current Age: 37 (as of 4/18/20)
Raven-Symone
Current Age: 34 (as of 4/18/20)
Nick Cannon
Current Age: 39 (as of 4/18/20)
Keira Knightley
Current Age: 35 (as of 4/18/20)
Jake Gyllenhaal
Current Age: 39 (as of 4/18/20)
Jessica Alba
Current Age: 38 (as of 4/18/20)
Jessica Biel
Current Age: 38 (as of 4/18/20)
Hayden Christensen
Current Age: 38 (as of 4/18/20)
Macaulay Culkin
Current Age: 39 (as of 4/18/20)
Mandy Moore
Current Age: 36 (as of 4/18/20)
Lindsay Lohan
Current Age: 33 (as of 4/18/20)
Shia LaBeouf
Current Age: 33 (as of 4/18/20)