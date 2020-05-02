20 Protagonists Who Would Be Nowhere Without Their Sidekicks

If you take out these sidekicks, the hero 100% fails their mission.
Look, I’m not trying to hate on all protagonists. But there are just SO MANY EXAMPLES where the “sidekick” or best friend character is so much more capable!
1.
Let’s start with the most obvious: Frodo would be absolutely nowhere without Sam.
2.
And Harry would’ve died without Hermione.
3.
I don’t even know where Oliver would be without John Diggle in Arrow.
4.
Ryan is half the reason for Sharpay’s success in the High School Musical films.
5.
Walter treats Jesse horribly in Breaking Bad, even though he’d be nowhere without him.
6.
There wouldn’t even be a movie without the Genie from Aladdin!
7.
Thank god R2D2 never listens to C3PO in Star Wars.
8.
Bonnie Bennett is SO much more capable than Elena on The Vampire Diaries.
9.
Sherlock might be a genius, but Watson is much more level-headed and organized in Sherlock Holmes.
10.
Forget Shrek or Fiona, Donkey is the most important part of Shrek.
11.
Stiles makes a way better hero than Scott in Teen Wolf.
12.
Valkyrie is way more capable than Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, and she’ll make a much better leader of New Asgard.
13.
Sloth is so much more than the Fratelli’s or Chunk’s sidekick in The Goonies.
14.
Reggie is SO under appreciated by Veronica on Riverdale.
15.
Jorah is an ideal right hand man in Game of Thrones – but Daenerys is not an ideal queen.
16.
T’challa’s suit would be embarassing without Shuri’s help in Black Panther.
17.
Fogell from Superbad has way more guts than Seth and Evan combined.
18.
Dory, not Marlin, is the reason they find Nemo in Finding Nemo.
19.
Janet is literally all-knowing, which makes her more powerful than Michael in The Good Place.
20.
And finally…Isabella and her friends do most of the work on Phineas and Ferb.
