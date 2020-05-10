20 Times Bollywood Blatantly Copied Posters From Hollywood

Hollywood has been the inspiration for Bollywood for the longest time. The world of Bollywood is all about inspirations, rip-offs, and blatant copying. From music and storyline to movie posters, our entertainment industry has copied it all. The booming industry of Bollywood literally owes a lot of its inspiration to the West.

For ages now, Bollywood has been copying posters without even considering the need to modify it a bit. Each and everything is just picked from a certain place and replaced with our popular faces. So much for originality, we must say.

Bringing you 20 such movie posters that are just ‘inspired’ from Hollywood!

1- Lords Of Dogtown – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara may have inspired a lot of us to take memorable trips and holidays and gave us various friendship goals, but the film’s poster itself seems to be inspired by Lords of Dogtown. The only thing different was obviously the props in their hands.

2- Jennifer’s Body – Murder 3

When art is murdered again and again! Everything right from the lipstick colour to consistency of the blood drop are exactly the same. But brownie points for adding those thorns.

3- My Big Fat Greek Wedding – Hulchul

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Khanna starrer Hulchul bears an uncanny resemblance to the poster of My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Like the poster of the Canadian-American rom-com, the poster of Hulchul has the lead pair dressed in a wedding outfit, while the rest of the family members feature on the left hand side.

4- Titanic – Mausam

This is how you destroy a classic! The poster for Mausam was a rip off of the classic cult Titanic. The poster of Titanic shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet posing together as if waltzing with the picture of the infamous ship in the foreground. The poster of Mausam shows Shahid and Sonam in a vintage look with another picture in a similar fashion in the foreground. Sonam and Shahid, we love you, but this could have been avoided.

5- An Education – Anjana Anjani







It was fun to watch Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor on screen together. But the team did a lousy job in creating the poster. It was copied from the movie An Education. Notice that even the female leads’ hands are placed at the exact same angle. So much for creativity.

6- Johnny English – Agent Vinod

Saif’s detective movie fared pretty well on the big screen, but it turns out that the concept of the poster was copied from Rowan Attkinson’s movie Johnny English.

7- The Replacement Killer – Rowdy Rathore

This movie blessed us with one of the most nonsense Bollywood dialogues – “Jo main bolta hoon vo me karta hai, jo main nahi bolta vo me definitely karta hoon”. A remake of a Telugu super flick and poster copied from ‘The Replacement Killers’. All hail India’s originality.

8- Special Forces – Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The poster of Yash Chopra’s last directed movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, bears a close resemblance to the poster of Special Forces. Both the movies bring out patriotism towards nation and love.

9- Final Destination 2 – Bhoot

Bhoot is one of the best Bollywood horror movies. This along with Raaz has set some good standards for the genre in the industry. But its poster is shamelessly copied from Final Destination 2. Right from colour combination to the effects used, everything was exactly the same.

10- The Notebook – Kites

The poster of Kites has Hrithik and Barbara in a sizzling pose. Surprisingly, Hrithik Roshan’s film has taken a leaf out of one of Hollywood’s romantic film The Notebook, which stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

11- Hulk- Ghajini

A remake of a South Indian movie, Ghajini was one of the biggest hits when it was released and people couldn’t get over the movie. But at the same time, they were also disappointed with the fact that how it looked so much like the poster of Hulk.

12- Gatsby – The Xpose

The nerve of this man! Himesh Reshammiya tried to be all cool with his movie The Xpose and he had the nerve to copy the The Great Gatsby’s poster. Such lack of creativity should be criminalised!

13- The Graduate – Aitraaz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Aitraaz’ was an amazing movie no doubt. The movie made quite a name for the stars in Bollywood. But the poster of the film seemed to be a copy of the Hollywood film ‘The Graduate’.

14- Looper – The Lunch Box

The poster of Irrfan Khan-Nimrit Kaur starrer The Lunchbox, which won millions of hearts is also inspired from the poster of a Hollywood movie named Looper.

15- Anti Christ – Murder 2

One would have thought Lars von Trier’s erotic horror romp AntiChrist an improbable candidate for imitation. Yet, Indian director Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 copied his creepy trees and found success at the Indian box office.

16- Batman – Ra One

Shah Rukh Khan tried really hard to become the face of the ‘Indian’ superhero with this movie. Needless to mention, it did not really work out. Even Akon could not work any magic to help the movie create an impression. One thing about the movie did stand out though, was the fact that its poster was an exact copy of Batman Begins.

17- ​Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya received a positive response from critics and audience. But, the film, post-release, came under fire when a Hungarian artist claimed that the posters were copied from her art.

18- Blade Runner 2049 – Saaho

Once the poster of Saaho released, it created a lot of controversies as fans were quick to point out the similarities between it and the poster of Blade Runner 2049. The question of the lack of creativity in Bollywood was also raised. Saaho fared well at the box office but was not liked by the critics at all.

19- The Nightingale – Bhram

When Kalki Koechlin launched the poster of her new web show Bhram, it became the focus of controversy as it showed an uncanny resemblance to a poster of the Australian gothic thriller named The Nightingale.

20- Un Homme a la Hauteur – Zero

Another Shah Rukh Khan movie is on this list. Zero failed miserably at the box office and made many people question the star’s standing in Bollywood in the current scenario. We also found out that the a poster of the movie looks very similar to the french movie titled Un Homme a la Hauteur.

Source