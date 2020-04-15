20 Years Of Alaipayuthey: R Madhavan fans shower love on the Mani Ratnam classic as the actor holds on to his heartthrob title | Bollywood Life

R Madhavan is one actor who has effortlessly managed to make his place in the hearts of women. His natural charm and pleasing looks have done the trick for years. And, he is getting hotter with age. His film, Alaipayuthey has completed 20 years and fans are showering love on the romantic drama. The movie also starred Shalini, who is now married to Thala Ajith. It was remade in Hindi as Saathiya. The Hindi version starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. Mani Ratnam’s assistant Shaad Ali had helmed the film. In the movie, R Madhavan and Shalini play lovers who marry without their parent’s consent. It traces their journey post that. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Baahubali actress, Anushka Shetty, extends support to PM Modi’s Janta Curfew

The film is hailed as a timeless classic. R Madhavan had shared an anecdote with fans once. It seems Shalini had said that she would have preferred to romance Thala Ajith instead of R Madhavan in the film. It seems Madhavan who was just married to Sarita said he would have liked his wife in place of her. At that time, Thala was dating Shalini.

Well, the movie does make us nostalgic. It still pulls at your heartstrings and the music is to die for. It was also a fine film technically.

