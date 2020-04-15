20 Years Of Alaipayuthey: R Madhavan fans shower love on the Mani Ratnam classic as the actor holds on to his heartthrob title | Bollywood Life

R Madhavan is one actor who has effortlessly managed to make his place in the hearts of women. His natural charm and pleasing looks have done the trick for years. And, he is getting hotter with age. His film, Alaipayuthey has completed 20 years and fans are showering love on the romantic drama. The movie also starred Shalini, who is now married to Thala Ajith. It was remade in Hindi as Saathiya. The Hindi version starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. Mani Ratnam’s assistant Shaad Ali had helmed the film. In the movie, R Madhavan and Shalini play lovers who marry without their parent’s consent. It traces their journey post that. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Baahubali actress, Anushka Shetty, extends support to PM Modi’s Janta Curfew

#alaipayuthey

April 14

Two decades of Alaipayuthey,

Fresh in the minds of viewers all arounf the world . pic.twitter.com/Mws0OZMClD — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) April 13, 2020

Wow . It’s unbelievable.. 20 years already done . Wow ??❤️❤️ https://t.co/fKsIjSQmbr — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 13, 2020

20 yers that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive . ???❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr1VcrUde1 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

The film is hailed as a timeless classic. R Madhavan had shared an anecdote with fans once. It seems Shalini had said that she would have preferred to romance Thala Ajith instead of R Madhavan in the film. It seems Madhavan who was just married to Sarita said he would have liked his wife in place of her. At that time, Thala was dating Shalini.

20 years since @ActorMadhavan set girls’standards really really high ? pic.twitter.com/ClHNZkESh9 — shwe (@foggedcIarity) April 14, 2020

Thank you so much ??❤️❤️ https://t.co/eX5e1Zpb8a — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

You born for this movie ?? — Pawan Kangane (@Pawan_mumbain) April 14, 2020

Ha ha ha that’s a first. Never heard that before https://t.co/A5vx5ng9uR — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

#20YearsOfAlaipayuthey ❤

This scene❤ This BGM❤️

A drop of tear still trickles whenever I watch this scene. pic.twitter.com/aze5n2L1Z2 — SIVA (@sivasankarsam) April 15, 2020

#ManiRathnam #20YearsofAlaipayuthey

The first ever Mani sir Movie watched as a Kid And D love for this movie still goes high.2 Decades of Whole Romantic composition by ARRahman sir U r irreplaceable.Every Frame speaks itself pcsreeram sir.

vairamuthu Lyrics last 4ever❤ pic.twitter.com/XfjxBJ7Kwl — SIVA (@sivasankarsam) April 15, 2020

Well, the movie does make us nostalgic. It still pulls at your heartstrings and the music is to die for. It was also a fine film technically.

