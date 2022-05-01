200 Students Graduate from BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy Training Programme

​Friday, April 29, 2022, the BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy (IKA) training program graduated more than 200 students.

The automobile maintenance programme trainees were drawn from five (5) States of South Eastern Nigeria.

The BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy (IKA) training program was launched at Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing plant (IVM’s) plant in Nnewi, Anambra State on 16th February 2021.

According to Cornel Osigwe, Head, Corporate Communications and Affairs at IVM Innoson Group, the programme delivered at Innoson Kiara Academy was geared toward human capital development, poverty alleviation, and the production of skilled manpower for the Nigerian economy.

| BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy training programme (Photo Credit: Cornel Osigwe/Facebook)

“The collaboration of the Academy with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company matches theoretical training in the classroom with functional practical exposure in the very well-equipped workshop of IVM and this makes the academy stand out among other TVET institutions in Nigeria”.

Osigwe said that the Innoson Kiara Academy Curriculum is designed to give graduates an all-inclusive educational experience and exposure that provides adequate skills acquisition and employability.

| BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy training programme (Photo Credit: Cornel Osigwe/Facebook)

“Last year, Bosch partnered with Innoson Vehicles to train youths in the Southeastern States of Nigeria.

“The partnership is geared toward training over 200 youths in four spheres of auto-oriented disciplines: Auto Mechanic, Auto Elect, Auto fabrication and welding, and Auto spray painting.

“Furthermore, the trainees will also acquaint themselves with the use of the BOSCH Auto diagnostic machine which mainly detects mechanical and electrical faults in automobiles

“The partnership will see the training of 2000 youths across the five southeastern states over three years.

| BOSCH-Innoson Kiara Academy training programme (Photo Credit: Cornel Osigwe/Facebook)

“Upon graduation, Innoson Kiara Academy will support successful graduates who wish to be entrepreneurs to seek funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria to support the establishment of their respective auto maintenance workshops”, he explained.

Related