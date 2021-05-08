2019 HP 14″ HD Touchscreen Chromebook Laptop PC, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, USB-C 3.1, No DVD, Chrome OS ( Grey)



Price: $262.99

(as of May 08,2021 10:54:34 UTC – Details)





Google Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N3350 processor- Entry-level dual-core processor for general e-mail, Internet and productivity tasks; Intel HD Graphics 500 — On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500

4 GB LPDDR4-2133 SDRAM (onboard) system memory for basic multitasking, 32GB eMMC flash memory– This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. Built-in 1x microSD media card reader for simple photo transfer; No DVD Drive

14″ multitouch screen Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. 1x headphone/microphone combo; 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1; B&O PLAY, dual speakers

Stereo speakers; HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphone; Headphone/microphone combo jack. Google Chrome OS, Weighs 3.4 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin, Battery Life 10.75 hours; Dimensions: 13.3×8.9×0.7 inches.

Chromebook. Its Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of DDR4 RAM let you run multiple browser tabs at once without performance lag, and the 32GB of flash storage provides quick access to files. This HP Chromebook lasts up to 10.75 hours on a single charge, so you can work untethered.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

