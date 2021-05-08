2019 New Lenovo 300e Flagship 2-in-1 Business Laptop/Tablet, 11.6″ HD IPS Touchscreen, Intel Celeron Quad-Core N3450 up to 2.2GHz, 4GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, Windows 10 S/Pro, Choose Flash Drive



The Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 convertible laptop is a versatile learning tool that can go from laptop to tablet mode. Its rugged build means it can withstand the rigors of the day while also being a powerful work solution. Product Features: 2-in-1 convertible notebook with 360-degree hinge and touchscreen semi-rugged design with spill PROOF keyboard Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core 1. 1GHz processor (Max speed to 2. 2GHz) 11. 6″ Multi-touch anti-glare HD (1366 x 768) IPS LCD display 4 GB LPDDR4 3200 MHz (onboard) and 64GB eMMC storage Intel HD Graphics 500 802. 11 ac (2 x 2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4. 1 Wireless 1. 0MP Webcam with stereo speakers and mic ports: USB 3. 0, 2x USB 2. 0, HDMI, headphone/Microphone jack, Kensington; lock slot and microSD card reader 3-cell lithium ion battery up to 8 hours (Windows 10 S mode lasts longer than Windows 10 Professional) Windows 10 in S mode Color: Black Dimensions L x w x H: 8. 36″ X 11. 83″ X 0. 92″ Weight: 3. 19lbs Includes laptop, power adapter and user guide stylus pen is not included in the laptop. operating system: Windows 10 in S mode is pre-installed, and it can be switched to Windows 10 Professional for free. Windows 10 in S mode is a version of Windows 10 that’s streamlined for security and performance, while providing a familiar Windows experience. To increase security, It allows only apps from the Microsoft Store, and requires Microsoft edge for safe browsing. If you want to install an app that isn’t available in the Microsoft Store, you’ll need to permanently switch out of s mode. There’s no charge to switch out of s mode, but you won’t be able to turn it back on.

11. 6” Hd (1366 x 768) IPS touchscreen widescreen LED Display, Intel HD Graphics 500 integrated

Intel Celeron quad-core N3450 Processor, 1. 10GHz Base frequency, up to 2. 20GHz, 2MB Smart Cache, 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM, 64GB eMMC Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive

1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 3. 0, 2 x USB 2. 0, 1 x combo headphone/microphone jack, 1 x media card Reader; built-in 720P HD Webcam, 802. 11AC, Bluetooth 4. 1, up to 8 hours Battery Life

Windows 10 in S mode is pre-installed, s mode is fast, Secure and power-saving, it can be switched to Windows 10 Professional for free in Windows settings.

Dimensions: 8. 36″ X 11. 83″ X 0. 92″ Weight: 3. 19lbs. Choose the flash drive for more external space





