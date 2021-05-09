fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 9, 2021

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Gold


Price: $999.00 - $899.99
(as of May 10,2021 01:37:08 UTC – Details)




Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life
8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever
Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now