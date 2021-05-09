2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Gold



Price: $999.00 - $899.99

(as of May 10,2021 01:37:08 UTC – Details)







Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life

8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever

Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant





