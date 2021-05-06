2020 Dell Inspiron 15 15.6″ HD High Performance Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, HDMI, USB 3.1, Webcam, Wireless-AC, Bluetooth, Wave MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 10 S, Black



Intel 10th Gen Dual Core i3-1005G1 Processor (1.2GHz, up to 3.4GHz, 4MB cache, 2 cores); Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive; 4 GB, 1 x 4 GB, DDR4, 2666 MHz; Internal US English Keyboard (Non Backlit); Optical Drive: Not Included

15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display; Multi-touch gesture-enabled precision touchpad with integrated scrolling

Qualcomm DW1810, 1 x 1, 802.11ac with Wi-Fi, Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1; Ports 1 x SD Card Reader 1 x USB 2.0 1 x Optical Disk Drive (Available on select configurations) 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 1 x Power 1 x USB Type C (available with discrete graphics only) 1 x HDMI 1.4b 1 x RJ45 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack; Integrated widescreen HD (720p) Webcam with Single Digital Microphone; 2 tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro 1 combo headphone / microphone jack

Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit, English; 3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery





