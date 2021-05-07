2020 HP 14 inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020 up to 2.8 GHz, 4GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC Storage, WiFi 5, Webcam, HDMI, Windows 10 S /Legendary Accessories (Google Classroom or Zoom Compatible) (White)



Price: $359.99

(as of May 08,2021 01:45:01 UTC – Details)





Features

PROCESSOR:Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores)

MEMORY: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB) Transfer rates up to 2400 MT/s. 1 x 4 GB; STORAGE: 64 GB eMMC

DISPLAY: 14″ diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

Ports: 1 X USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 2 X USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 X AC smart pin; 1 X HDMI; 1 X headphone/microphone combo; 1 X multi-format SD media card reader; 1 X HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 Home in S Mode. Accessories: Legendary Computer Travel Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port Fitting up to 15.6 Inch Laptop





