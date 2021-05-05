2020 HP 15 15.6″ Micro-Edge FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G1 (Beat i7-7500u), 12GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, USB-C, Remote Work, Windows 10, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus



Processor

Intel Core i5-1035G1 (1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Memory

12GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Hard drive

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display

15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), touch, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Wireless connectivity

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo

Slots

1 multi-format SD media card reader

Ports

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Minimum dimensions (W x D x H)

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.71 in

Weight

3.75 lbs

Power supply type

45 W Smart AC power adapter

Battery type

3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Webcam

HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Audio features

Dual speakers

Operating system

Windows 10 Home 64

Accessories

BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive)

Powered by latest 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor @ 1.00GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz), Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), touch, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits, 45% NTSC Display; Intel UHD Graphics. HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.

12GB DDR4 2666 MHz SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 multi-format SD media card reader

▌ Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌ Bundled with BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive), Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Home (64-bit). HP Fast Charge; Natural silver





