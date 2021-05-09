2021 Dell Inspiron 15 3593 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i7-1065G7, 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, MaxxAudio, HD Webcam, Win 10 S



Price: $764.00

(as of May 09,2021 22:32:27 UTC – Details)







Operating System:Windows 10 in S Mode, brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. S Mode improves security and boosts performance.

Display:15.6″ HD Touchscreen Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient LED screen.

Processor:10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:12GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.

Storage Drive:512GB PCIe SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Graphics:Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared graphics memory provide solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Full keyboard with 10-key numeric keypad, Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.

Audio:Waves MaxxAudio Pro with Stereo speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Webcam:Integrated Widescreen HD 720P Webcam with Single Digital Microphone Array makes it easy to video chat with family, friends or teleconference over popular applications.

Battery:3-Cell Lithium-ion Battery

Dimensions (WxDxH):13.35″ x 9.52″ x 0.83″

Weight:3.73 lbs

Color:Black

Ports:3x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x SD Media Card Reader, 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo.

Network:Wireless-AC + Bluetooth

15.6″ HD Touchscreen Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient LED screen.

10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

12GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 512GB PCIe SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Full keyboard with 10-key numeric keypad, Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared graphics memory. Waves MaxxAudio Pro with Stereo speakers & Integrated Widescreen HD 720P Webcam with Single Digital Microphone Array.

Windows 10 in S Mode included. 3-Cell Lithium-ion Battery. 13.35″ x 9.52″ x 0.83″, 3.73 lbs. 3x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x SD Media Card Reader, 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo. Wireless-AC + Bluetooth, Black.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

