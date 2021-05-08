2021 HP 14 inch HD Laptop Newest for Business and Student, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (Beat i5-7200U), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 802.11ac, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 w/HESVAP 3in1 Accessories



How to switch s mode to windows 10

1. On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

2. In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

3. On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor

Memory:

16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Drive:

512GB SSD

Graphics:

AMD Radeon

Display:

14 inches 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. Display

Operating System:

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Ports:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 X AC Smart pin

1 X HDMI

1 x Headphone/microphone combo

Power:

3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery

45 W Smart AC power adapter

Speaker Type:

Stereo speakers

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8

Weight: 3.24 lbs

AMD Athlon Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics. AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (2.3 GHz, up to 3.2 GHz). Get more done faster on a reliable laptop that can keep up with your everyday tasks.

14-inch diagonal HD, SVA, anti-glare, micro-edge, WLED-backlit, (1366 x 768) Display. Gives you the space and clarity you need to get your work done. Weighs 3.24 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size.

RAM is upgraded to 16GB DDR4 SDRAM for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 512GB solid state drive (SSD) While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

Up to 10 Hours of battery life means you can transition from morning meetings to evening entertainment without plugging in.

Windows 10 Home in S mode, You may switch to regular windows 10: Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon;Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S mode”; Hit Install. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)





