2021 HP 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Up to 4.1GHz (Beats i7-10510U), 64GB DDR4, 2TB PCIe SSD, USB 3.0 Type C, Windows 10 S, iPuzzle 320GB External Hard Drive



Price: $1,409.00

iPuzzle company sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for testing and inspecting and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.

Processor:

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor (2.00 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache)

Operating System:

Windows 10 Home in S mode (Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.)

Display:

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080), touch, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView display

Memory:

64GB DDR4



Battery:

Up to 9 hours, 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery

Storage:

2TB PCIe SSD (Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.)

Graphics:

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics (Uplift your performance and multitask seamlessly with accelerated power and efficiency, while enjoying stunning HD visuals.)

Dimensions:

14.11” x 9.5” x 0.8”

Weight:

Starting at 3.74 lbs

Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 5 (1×1) (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) & Bluetooth 4.2

Ports / Slots

2 x USB 3.0 Type A

USB 3.0 Type C Ports

HDMI

SD card reader

Headphone / mic combo

Numeric Keypad:

Yes

Accessory: iPuzzle 320GB External Hard Drive

■ upgraded ■ Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 8GB Memory – 512 GB PCIe SSD – Natural Silver ; 1 year warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from iPuzzle , and original 1 year Manufacture warranty on remaining components.

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080), touch, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView display; The barely visible bezel revolutionizes your display by letting a larger screen fit into a smaller frame. Enjoy an immersive multimedia experience with a maximized viewing area.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Mobile Processor (Up to 4.1 GHz) with Radeon Graphics | 64GB DDR4 Memory | 2TB PCIe SSD

Wi-Fi 5 (1×1) (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) & Bluetooth 4.2; 2 x USB 3.0 Type A; USB 3.0 Type C Ports; HDMI; SD card reader; Headphone / mic combo

■ Authorized iPuzzle Bundle ■ Bundled with iPuzzle 320GB External Hard Drive, Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Home in S mode operate system; Natural Silver





