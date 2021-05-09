2021 HP 15.6″ HD LED Laptop PC, Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 5, HDMI, Webcam, Bluetooth, Windows 10 S, Natural Silver, W/ IFT Accessories



Price: $519.00

(as of May 09,2021 17:27:40 UTC – Details)





Key features and Benefits:

Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Hard drive: 256GB PCIe SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home S, switchable to Windows 10 Home following instruction sticker

Display: 15.6” diagonal HD, SVA, BrightView, micro-edge, WLED-backlit

Touchscreen: No

Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768

Processor:Intel Core i3-1005G1 (1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Ports:

1 x HDMI

1 x headphone/microphone combo

1 x USB 3.1 Gen Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A

Graphic Card:Intel UHD Graphics

Media drive: Memory card reader

Optical Drive: No DVD-RW

Built-in HD webcam with microphone: YES

Wireless connectivity: 802.11 a/c

Bluetooth: Yes

Weight(pounds): 3.75pounds

Dimension(inches):14.1 x 9.5 x 0.7

Color:Natural Silver

Accessory: IFT 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Driv, Authorized Dealer Only

Designed to keep you productive and entertained, the HP Laptop 15.6 combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable design so you can work, watch, and stay connected all day. With the 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, 82% screen to body ratio, full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, and battery life up to 10 hours, you can take this notebook anywhere and see and do more

15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768) non-touch display; 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores); The HP True Vision HD Camera, advanced noise reduction software, and integrated dual-array microphones allow you to video chat with vibrant clarity, even in low light. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) memory for better multitasking. 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive for speedy boot-up and a snappier overall experience. No optical drive

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo; Integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support speeds up both navigation and productivity

Windows 10 Home in S Mode; Size: 14.1 x 9.5 x inches. Weight: 3.75pounds; color: Natural silver; Bundled with IFT 32GB USB3.0 Flash Drive, Authorized Sellers ONLY.





