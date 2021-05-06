2021 HP Stream 14″ HD Laptop Light-Weight, Intel N4020 (Up tp 2.8GHz), 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1 Year Office 365, Webcam, HDMI, Google Classroom or Zoom Compatible, w/64GB SD Card+Ghost Manta Accessories



Price: $379.00

(as of May 06,2021 20:13:48 UTC – Details)





Microsoft 365 Personal included. Needs to be activated within 6 months of Windows activation date.

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, Dual-Core, 4 MB L2 Cache, 1.1 GHz base, up to 2.8 GHz

Memory: 4 GB DDR4

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Wireless connectivity: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 combo; MU-MIMO supported

Digital media: Multi-format SD media card reader

Sound: HD Audio with stereo speakers

Integrated keyboard: Full-size, snow white keyboard; HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

Ports:

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C

2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 HDMI 1.4b

1 AC Smart pin

1 Headphone/microphone combo

Power: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery

Battery life:

Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes (video playback)

Up to 9 hours (wireless streaming)

Dimensions: 12.76 in (W) x 8.86 in (D) x 0.71 in (H)

Weight: 3.24 lb

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

How to switch s mode to windows 10

1. On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

2. In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

3. On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

【14″ HD micro-edge display】Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC. With virtually no bezel encircling the display, an ultra-wide viewing experience provides for seamless multi-monitor set-ups.

【Dual-core Intel Celeron N4020】The perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device run smoothly. GM Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

【4GB system memory for basic multitasking】Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

【64GB eMMC flash memory】This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

【Activate 1 Year MS office 365 & Win10 in S mode】(About switch to regular Win10, see the detail in Product description) Activate pre-installed Office: 1.Launch any Office app > 2.Start your activation by signing in with your Microsoft account(Create a account if you don’t have one yet) > 3.Click “Activate Office” > 4.Sign in your account and follow the next prompts. > 5.Complete Step 1,2 and 3 > 6.Click on Refresh once Office is ready > 7.Open a document and accept the license agreement.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

