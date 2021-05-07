2021 Latest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 3593 Laptop 15.6″ HD Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, Online Meeting Ready, HDMI, USB 3.1, Webcam, WiFi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home, Black



Price: $499.00

(as of May 07,2021 10:28:19 UTC – Details)





Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.4 GHz)

15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display, LCD Back Cover for Non-Touch Display with One Spindle – Black

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 2 cores); Non-Backlit Keyboard with numeric Keypad

8 GB, 1 x 8 GB, DDR4, 2666 MHz Memory, 1TB HDD, Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

1 x SD Card Reader 1 x USB 2.0 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 1 x Power 1 x HDMI 1.4b 1 x RJ45 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack; Integrated widescreen HD (720p) Webcam with Single Digital Microphone; 2 tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro 1 combo headphone / microphone jack

Windows 10 Home 64-bit, English; 3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery; Optical Drive Not Included; Come with LPT Cloth





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

