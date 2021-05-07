2021 Newest Flagship HP 17.3″ HD+ Touchscreen Laptop Computer, AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 4500U(Beat i7-10710U), 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, HDMI, WiFi, Webcam, DVDRW, Windows 10+AllyFlex MP



AllyFlex sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced. Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready

Product Details:

Processor & Memory:

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores)

12GB DDR4-2400MHz SDRAM

Drives:

1TB HDD

DVD Writer (writes to DVD/CD)

Operating System:

Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Communications:

802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wireless + Bluetooth 4.2

HP TrueVision HD Webcam with Integrated Digital Microphone

10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet

Graphics & Video:

17.3″ diagonal HD+ Touchscreen Display, 1600 x 900 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-Glare Energy-efficient WLED screen

Intel UHD Graphics

Audio:

HD audio with stereo speakers

Keyboard:

Full-size with numeric keypad

Ports:

2x USB Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI

1x RJ-45 (LAN)

1x Headphone-out/microphone-in combo jack

Power Supply:

3-cell 41 Whr Battery

Up to 5 Hours (Mixed Usage)

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 16.33″W x 10.72″D x 0.96″H

Weight: 5.71lbs

Accessories

AllyFlex Mousepad

【AMD Six-Core Ryzen 5-4500U】: The Strong and Fast AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores), Beats the 10th Generation Intel i7 CPU

【17.3 inch HD+ Touchscreen Display】 : 17.3″ diagonal HD+ Touchscreen Display, 1600 x 900 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-Glare Energy-efficient WLED screen, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics for 10th Gen Intel Processors

【High Speed RAM and Enormous Space】Professional Upgraded to 12GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD Storage Space

【External Ports and Slots】: 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45 (LAN), 1 x Headphone-out/microphone-in combo jack, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader, 1 x DVD-Writer





