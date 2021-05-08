2021 Premium HP Stream 11 Laptop Computer 11.6″ HD WLED Anti-Glare Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32GB eMMC Office 365 USB-C WiFi HDMI Win10 + iCarp HDMI Cable



Price: $349.00

(as of May 08,2021 08:52:29 UTC – Details)





If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in-depth inspection & testing.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Study. Stream. Share. On a single charge. Post, play, and stay productive with the power of a Windows PC. HP Stream lets you do it all in a design that’s affordable, portable, and incredibly stylish. PORTABLE & CONNECTED: Live your best life on the go and stay connected with fast Wi-Fi and all the ports you need.

Product Details:

Microprocessor:

Intel Celeron Processor N Series, Intel Dual-Core N4000, 1.1GHz up to 2.6GHz, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache

Memory:

【CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to: 】: 4GB RAM

Storage:

【CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to: 】: 32GB eMMC

Operating system:

Microsoft Windows 10

Graphics & Video:

11.6 ” diagonal HD(1366 x 768) SVA Anti-glare Widescreen LED-backlit Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600

Key Features:

Wi-Fi: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes

Optical Drive: No

Webcam: Yes

Multi-format SD media card reader: Yes

Audio: Yes

Ports :

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1; 1 HDMI; 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 microSD media card reader

Battery:

2-cell, 37.69 Wh Li-ion, up to 13 hours battery life

Additional Information:

Dimension: 11.08″ x 7.58″ x 0.66″

Approximate Weight: 2.37 lbs

Accessory:

iCarp HDMI Cable

1-year Office 365 Personal

Share this: Twitter

