2022 COSRX Global Supporters Finale: What's Next?

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand announced the successful completion of its 2022 Global Supporters Program. Since kicking off on July 28th, the program has racked up over a million views on TikTok alone.

“COSRX is a brand focused on providing skincare solutions based on research and consumer feedback. We view our consumers as honorary research and developers (R&D), listening to their wants and needs to create products that fulfill these requests,” said the brand publicist. “It’s this approach that helped solidify COSRX’s status as a global skincare brand. It’s also the main reason we created the Global Supporters Program as through it committed fans can make the brand their own,” she added. “We have completed a record year with the Global Supporters Program with 30 incredible creators. We are all super proud of our Global Supporters (hereafter, our COSRXDermRDs) and look forward to working with them well into the future!”

Every month, on the metaverse, COSRX offered skincare tutorials with renowned dermatologists such as @funskincare @drjcasale and @dr.ljmaxfield who delved into topics on Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Retinols, SPFs and COSRX’s latest The RX products. The program offered derm approved tips and tricks on how to best incorporate these ingredients, and advice such as the (skin) tasty sandwich method of laying skincare. The program also invited TikTok Korea to give a lecture on the strong impact of influencers in the beauty industry and up and coming trends.

Based on these, themed challenges were given where participants set out to create original content, collecting GPA points along the way for the chance to successfully complete the program and win the title of COSRX Derm RD. However, that’s not all, participants also won monthly credits to use on www.COSRX.com, access to The Vitamin C 23, The Niacinamide 15, The Hyaluronic Acid 3, The Retinol 0.5 Oil, The Retinol 0.1 Cream and other brand-new launches. They were also rewarded with surprise events, gifts and the chance to visit the COSRX HQ in Seoul, South Korea.

So who was the winner? @carlton.rose, @christinahello, and @the.np.mom were selected as the final top 3 to visit the COSRX HQ. But it doesn’t end there! These incredible TikTok and Instagram influencers will be competing for the chance to win prizes worth $2,000 in total!

With the success of the second season of the COSRX Global Supporters, skincare lovers are curious as to whether the brand will launch a third season. Well, if they do – sounds like something worth joining!

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

