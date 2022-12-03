2022 E-Waste Dialogue: EPRON, ITREALMS, Ecofeld partner on Collection of e-waste – TechEconomy

Advertisements









As part of the activities marking the 2022 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue, the management of ITREALMS Media is partnering E-waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria (EPRON) and Ecofeld Nigeria Limited, for a day-long collection scheme of small electronic waste on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This is coming as part of the commemoration of 2022 international E-Waste Day (IEWD) with the theme “e-Waste: Recycling it all! No matter how small” at Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos.

Disclosing this collaboration, the Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, the organisers of the 2022 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue, Mr. Remmy Nweke, encouraged mobile device enthusiasts to come along with their devices that have reached their end-of-life to the venue for proper disposition by professionals who would also be on grounds to address some topical issues.

He said, the collection of small electronic wastes especially mobile phones and like-devices, would be carried out by EPRON member organisation, Ecofeld Nigeria Limited as facilitated by ITREALMS Media group as part of this year’s ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue on Thursday, December 8.

The exercise, he also said, would commence at Welcome Centre Hotel by 9am till close of work hours the same day.

Nweke revealed that the collection of small e-waste items would include mobile phones, pointers mouse, earpieces, rechargeable torches, phone chargers, to name a few.

He further said that this initiative has become expedient because some people may have missed the earlier opportunity in October and since this awareness on e-Waste has to be continuous, ITREALMS came up with this scheme.

Nweke enjoined Nigerians especially mobile phone users to leverage the opportunity in disposing of their mobile devices they no longer use, of course in exchange for a voucher or gift item.

Reacting to the collaboration, Mrs. Ibukun Faluyi, EPRON Executive Secretary, described the initiative as a great idea, capable of deepening the collection of end-of-life devices for proper disposition.

She also urged Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity being made available by ITREALMS Media.

Faluyi recalled that last October, EPRON partnered SLOT alongside some UN agencies for collection of small e-waste items in Lagos, including the United Nations Information Centres (UNIC), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Labour Organisation (ILO), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof. Aliyu Jauro, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at the 2022 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue slated for Thursday, December 8, in Lagos.

