2022 Indonesia-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Forum comes to a successful conclusion

Indonesia and Taiwan to jointly expand existing cooperation in the IoT industry

TAIPEI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Indonesia-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Forum IoT Sub-Forum was held at the Chang Yung-Fa Foundation International Convention Center in Taipei at 2:30 PM on August 19th and attended by 70 local and international guests. Keynote speeches were given by Mr. Chun-Hsiao Lee, Section Chief of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), Mr. Slamet Riyanto, ICT Industry Function Coordinator, Ministry of Industry Indonesia (MOI), and Professor Mohammed Ali Berawi, Head of Technological Transformation and Innovation Coordination, Transitional Team of Nusantara Authority, The New Capital of Indonesia. The two sides looked forward to the forum as this forum has continuously become a bridge for the further exploration of technological development, and business opportunities. In addition, this forum also served as a method to deepen the cooperation between the two sides to extend the win-win perspective of economic collaboration.

This year’s IoT Sub-Forum focuses on policies and business opportunities related to Indonesia’s capital relocation and its vision to develop a world-class smart city. Through the discussion, government officials and industry experts from both sides can plan to engage in in-depth analysis to come up with proposals for developing new capital in Indonesia, and exploring partnerships to develop the IoT industry in Indonesia. There were sharing on Taiwan smart factory self-management using IoT and AI solutions, Indonesia IoT transportation development, implementation, and trends, Taiwan electric bus solutions, Indonesia New Capital Nusantara smart city business opportunities, and last but not least the IoT Application in Taiwan tourism industry.

According to Mr. Chun-Hsiao Lee, Section Chief of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the discussion and experience sharing on the IoT industry between Taiwan and Indonesia are expected to yield industry trend insights and information concerning market opportunities for further the connections of both sides. Building on the longstanding success, we hope to deepen our industrial and economic collaboration and further facilitate the relationships of both sides.

Moreover, Mr. Slamet Riyanto, Indonesia Ministry of Industry Indonesia (MOI) ICT Industry Function Coordinator, mentioned that Indonesia’s MOI continues to carry out post-covid strategic economic recovery, especially Indonesia’s industry 4.0 implementation. To increase the country’s competitiveness, the Indonesian government has chosen digital infrastructure as one of the country’s second national priority programs. To close his speech, Mr. Riyanto hopes that this sub-forum can bring new ideas and collaboration between Taiwan and Indonesia.

Finally, the signing of the 2 MOUs for cooperation was introduced at the event. They were as follows: Taiwan’s KOGI Corporation and Abacus POS Indonesia will work together to provide F&B contactless solutions to co-develop the Indonesian market, further increasing Taiwan’s contactless technology invisibility and awareness in Indonesia. Second, Taiwan’s IoT-APP will partner with Indonesia’s IPB University (Bogor Agricultural Institute) in providing training for smart agricultural spray drone training, establishing smart agricultural demonstration sites, and promoting business matching of local agricultural enterprises.

SOURCE Institute For Information Industry (III)