2023 9th Best Workplaces in Asia™ GPTW, Surveyed in 15 Countries, 2400 Companies, Total of 5.9 million Participants

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place to Work®, a global evaluation organization established in 1990, conducts research on trust management and disseminates it in collaboration with 150 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and Japan. The organization selects and announces, “Best Workplaces” in each country, such as the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®” in the United States, “100 Best Workplaces in Europe™,” “100 Best Workplaces in Latin America™,” and “Best Workplaces in Asia™.”

The “Best Workplaces in Asia™” is a system that selects companies embodying the highest levels of trust management in Asia. It begins by identifying top companies as candidates for being great places to work in 15 Asian countries. These candidates undergo evaluation through the “Trust Index™” measurement, which assesses factors such as management systems, innovation, GWP (Great Place to Work) activities, and performance. Additionally, an assessment called “Culture Audit™” evaluates organizational culture management practices. Through these evaluations, the system aims to identify companies in Asia that have achieved the highest standards of trust management.

Great Place to Work® surveyed over 5.9 million employees from more than 2,400 companies across 15 diverse Asian countries, including Korea, Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia, and others. Based on this extensive survey, they selected and announced the “2023 Best Workplaces in Asia,” comprising the top 200 companies in the region.

DHL Express has been selected as the number one company in the MNC (Multinational Corporation) category for “Best Workplaces in Asia 2023™,” marking its fifth consecutive year at the top.

3ALogic Co., Ltd. is a core component developer in the IoT field and is the first company to develop NFC/RFID Reader chips and NFC Dynamic Tag chips in Korea.

NFC Reader Chip maintains more than 60% of the domestic digital door lock market.

It also developed NFC Chip products for automobiles and received NFC Forum CCC Digital Key Reader parts certification and AEC-Q100 certification, a semiconductor reliability standard for automobiles.

Certified NFC Chip products have been adopted and supplied to automobile door handles and in-vehicle wireless chargers.

NFC Tag Chip products are the No. 1 market share in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) field in Korea, and NFC Tag Chip genuine product certification field is also leading the market.

Based on these technologies, it was selected as Korean strong small company and Korean global Star Fabless companies.

As such, 3ALogics has established itself as a leading company in the NFC field and is a small fabless company that continues to develop new NFC-related technologies such as wireless power transmission and sensors.

GS Retail has been running various programs to enhance employee job satisfaction. Through initiatives such as the D&I (Diversity and Inclusion) Committee and the Hanulim Consultative Council, they have been able to identify the needs of their employees. The D&I Committee specifically focuses on understanding the demands of the millennial and Gen Z employees.

Under Armour Korea (Ltd.) proudly ranked third in the Small & Medium category, representing South Korea.

Under Armour Korea received positive evaluations for respecting the individual values of employees and creating a flexible organizational culture that supports maintaining work-life balance through various welfare programs. In fact, survey results showed that 99% of employees responded positively, stating that their company is a great place to work when considering all aspects. This achievement marks their first attempt at being ranked as the number one company in the “2023 Best Workplaces in South Korea” list.

Under Armour Korea values and respects the individual worth of each employee while implementing diverse welfare programs to help them maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical announced that it has been ranked 16th in the large enterprise category of the “Best Workplaces in Asia™” organized by GPTW. This achievement adds to their previous accolades, including being named as the Best Workplace in South Korea, Best Workplace for Millennials in South Korea, Best Workplace for Working Mothers in South Korea, and receiving recognition as one of the most respected CEOs in South Korea.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is recognized as one of the top pharmaceutical companies in South Korea. In this evaluation of the best workplaces in Asia, they achieved first place among domestic winners in the Large category.

Atomy has been selected as one of the “Best Workplaces in Asia™” for two consecutive years. Additionally, Chairman Han-Gil Park has been recognized as one of the “Most Respected CEOs in South Korea” for two consecutive years.

Atomy’s organizational management is characterized by a series of radical innovations. From commuting to approval processes, almost everything is based on employee autonomy. The entire company implements a flexible seating policy where employees can work from their preferred seats without the need to worry about their superiors.

