2023 CNCMachines.com 5th Annual Skills-Gap Scholarship Now open for College Students and U.S. Veterans

The CNCMachines.com 5th Annual Skills-Gap Scholarship is now open to all college students as well as United States Military Veterans enrolled in manufacturing or engineering programs.

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CNCMachines.com is a national used CNC machine marketplace that helps manufacturers buy and sell used CNC machines, such as CNC mills, CNC lathes and fabrication machines. The overall mission at CNCMachines.com is to help American manufacturers upgrade their technology. In service of this mission, the company introduced the CNC Machines Scholarship program back in 2018 and has awarded more then $14,000 in Scholarships to over 7 Students and Veterans in the United States. CNCMachines.com takes great pride in encouraging and empowering the next generation of American manufacturing professionals by means of this scholarship program.

The CNC Machines Scholarship Program is offering two scholarships worth $2,500 each to college students and a U.S. military veteran pursuing a degree in manufacturing or engineering. This is an opportunity for both promising students and service members alike to receive financial assistance for their education.

“For the United States to rise to the challenge of global competition and remain competitive, we must ensure that the next generation of workers have the skills necessary to succeed in modern manufacturing environments,” said Curt Doherty, CEO of CNC Machines. “Through this scholarship program, we hope to inspire students and veterans to pursue a career in manufacturing or related fields by providing them with financial assistance for their education.”

The scholarship is part of CNC Machines’ commitment to reducing the skills gap in the manufacturing industry. “We believe that providing support for students and veterans pursuing a career in manufacturing or engineering is an important step towards closing this gap,” said Doherty. “We are proud to recognize those who have put forth tremendous effort in their studies and look forward to seeing these young professionals contribute to the future of American manufacturing.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must submit a 1000-1300-word essay via CNC Machines’ online form and must be actively pursuing a certification, certificate, associates, bachelors or masters degree in manufacturing, engineering or similar fields.

Submission deadline is Friday, September 29th 2023, please visit https://cncmachines.com/scholarship for more information about eligibility requirements and details on how to submit your application materials.

Media Contact

Jonathan Alonso, CNCMachines.com, 1 844-262-6789, jonathan@cncmachines.com

SOURCE CNCMachines.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

