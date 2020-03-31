20yearsofHeraPheri: Suniel Shetty shares stills from the film, says, ’20 years and the love keeps pouring in’ | Bollywood Life

Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri has been the most loved film and surprisingly is the only film which does not have any haters. The amazing comedy and the performances of the actors have been appreciated and loved. Raju, Babu Bhaiya and Shyam became a part of our life and they are still the most loved characters. The film had a sequel in 2006 Phir Hera Pheri which featured the same star cast and even this film did equally well and received an amazing response. This is the only movie one can keep on watching on repeat and never get bored. Each and every dialogue from the film is still remembered by fans. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar compares the lockdown to Salman Khan’s hit reality show, says, ‘God is the Bigg Boss right now’

Today, the iconic film completed 20 years and on this occasion Suniel Shetty aka Shyam got emotional and posted a beautiful message and shared the stills from the film on Instagram. He wrote, "20 years and the love keeps pouring in… memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar" Check out the post here:

As per reports, the third film of the Hera Pheri franchise, directed by Priyadarshan, is slated to release in 2021. This will be surely a great news for fans. Suniel Shetty in an interview with the Times Of India had revealed that the third film will release and also spoke about his chemistry with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He said, “Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better than actors even today and also, we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does, but I know it will happen.”

