21-day lockdown may produce so many sports stars – Rajyavardhan Rathore

Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore and Indian cricket team batsman Suresh Raina engaged in a live Instagram chat where they talked about the ongoing 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus. Both of them spoke about the measures being taken to combat the current situation and how it can be used positively by the general public.

“We have heard and read about World War I and II, but this is like World War III. We have seen catastrophes like the plague and the Spanish flu (but) today, the advantage we have is that the whole world is connected and we can learn from each other’s mistakes.”

“Thankfully, in today’s crisis, we have a strong leader like PM Modi. He is a visionary. I have always seen him being alert, at all times” said the Olympic medalist.

Rathore added that the country will be hit economically but this can also be a learning period for many people.

“Every country will take a hit economically, but if we stay safe we will recover,” Rathore said. “Young people might think it’s tough to stay under lockdown. (But) In these 21 days, a lot of people can learn so many different things.”

The former Sports Minister also said that these days can produce a lot of future sports stars for the country. “Do you use the art of visualisation?” Rathore asked Raina. “We do this a lot in shooting. In 2004, we went from Malaysia to Sydney. (We only did) dry practice (holding the gun without firing and visualising) and I went on to win the competition. These 21 days could help produce so many stars. Maybe there are many Suresh Rainas in the making”, the Olympic silver medallist said.