21 Disney Songs That Have Taken On A New Meaning During The Quarantine

Seriously – I WANT TO BE WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE.

I have never felt more like a Disney princess than during this quarantine.* I’ve been watching a LOT of Disney movies, and I’ve noticed a common theme: people stuck inside who long to see the world and have adventures. Um…is that not all of us right now??


Disney

*I’ve also never looked less like a Disney princess, but that’s beside the point.

So because I really have nothing better to do, I have assembled a playlist of Disney songs that are suddenly VERY applicable to what we are going through right now. Feel free to belt them out your windows.

PART I: THE BEGINNING OF THE QUARANTINE

1.

When you were first cautioned to stay inside: “Where You Are” from Moana


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “That’s right, we stay. We’re safe and we’re well provided, and when we look to the future there you are. You’ll be okay – in time you’ll learn just as I did. You must find happiness right where you are!”

2.

When your mom started lecturing you to quarantine: “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “It’s a scary world out there! Mother knows best – one way or another, something will go wrong, I swear! Ruffians, thugs, poison ivy, quicksand, cannibals and snakes, the plague!”

(Honorable mention: “You know why we stay up in this tower – that’s right, to keep us safe and sound, dear.” )

3.

When you saw people not practicing social distancing out your window and considered joining them: “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Out there living in the sun! Give me one day out there! All I ask is one to hold forever! Out there, where they all live unaware – what I’d give, what I’d dare just to live one day out there!”

4.

When you realized your next two vacations were cancelled: “Belle Reprise” from Beauty and the Beast


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell. And for once it might be grand, to have someone understand, I want so much more than they’ve got planned.”

5.

When the grocery stores started to run out of things like cleaning products and toilet paper: “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Don’t spend your time lookin’ around for something you want that can’t be found. When you find out you can live without it and go along not thinkin’ about it, I’ll tell you something true: the bare necessities of life will come to you!”

6.

When most of your responsibilities disappeared and you tried to convince yourself this could be “a good thing”: “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase! Hakuna Matata! Ain’t no passing craze! It means no worries for the rest of your days! It’s our problem-free philosophy!”

7.

…But then you quickly ran out of things to do: “When When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “So I’ll read a book or maybe two or three. I’ll add a few new paintings to my gallery! I’ll play guitar and knit and cook and basically just wonder when will my life begin!”

8.

When you started video chatting a lot more with your friends and family, since you don’t know when you’ll see them again: “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “You must be strong. I may not be with you, but you got to hold on!”

(Honorable mention: “This bond between us can’t be broken.”)

9.

When they closed beaches and public parks: “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Every turn I take, every trail I track, every path I make, every road leads back to the place I know, where I can not go, where I long to be!”

10.

When you realized the quarantine was going to be a lot longer than you’d thought, and told yourself you could make it: “Go the Distance” from Hercules


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “I have often dreamed of a far-off place where a great, warm welcome will be waiting for me – where the crowds will cheer when they see my face, and a voice keeps saying, this is where I’m meant to be…I’ll be there someday, I can go the distance. I will find my way if I can be strong.”

PART II: THE MIDDLE OF THE QUARANTINE

11.

Whenever you look at old photos and remember when you were allowed to actually be in the same room as your friends: “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “I want to be where the people are! I want to see, want to see ’em dancing!”

12.

When you start going stir crazy and can’t stop bothering your roommates: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “I think some company is overdue, I’ve started talking to the pictures on the walls! It gets a little lonely, all this empty rooms, just watching the hours tick by!”

(Honorable mention: “Okay, bye…”)

13.

When you spend Saturday night getting wine drunk by yourself, missing your friends: “When We’re Human” from The Princess and the Frog


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “When I’m myself again, I want just the life I had! A great big party every night – that doesn’t sound too bad!”

14.

When you start to feel hopeless because there’s no end of the quarantine in sight: “The Next Right Thing” from Frozen 2


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Can there be a day beyond this night? I don’t know anymore what is true. I can’t find my direction, I’m all alone.”

15.

When you get sick of staying inside and tell yourself everything will be normal by summer: “In Summer” from Frozen


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “When life gets rough, I like to hold on to my dream, of relaxing in the summer sun, just lettin’ off steam. Oh the sky would be blue, and you guys will be there too!”

16.

When you have an existential crisis over what this all means and why it’s happening: “When I Am Older” from Frozen 2


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “This will all make sense when I am older. Someday I will see that this makes sense. One day, when I’m old and wise, I’ll think back and realize that these were all completely normal events!”

17.

When the end of the quarantine feels near, and you start to dream about the future: “Human Again” from Beauty and the Beast


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “We’ll resume our long lost joie de vie! We’ll be playin’ again, holiday’n again! And we’re prayin’ it’s A-S-A-P!”

(Honorable mention: “When the world once more making sense, I’ll unwind for a change…can I help it I’m too tense?”)

PART III: THE END OF THE QUARANTINE

18.

When you’re finally told you’re allowed to go outside again: “For the First Time in Forever” from Frozen


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Finally they’re opening up the gates! There’ll be actual real live people – It’ll be totally strange. But wow, am I so ready for this change!”

(Honorable mention: “It’s agony to wait!”)

19.

When you finally do go outside: “When Will My Life Begin (Reprise)” from Tangled


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Just smell the grass! The dirt! Just like I dreamed they’d be! Just feel that summer breeze – the way it’s calling me! For like the first time ever, I’m completely free!”

20.

When you finally host guests after the quarantine is over: “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “Too long we’ve been rusting, needing so much more than dusting! Needing exercise, a chance to use our skills! Most days we just lay around the castle – flabby, fat and lazy!”

21.

When your newfound freedom gives you a whole new appreciation for life: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin


Disney

Most Applicable Lines: “No one to tell us no, or where to go, or say we’re only dreaming!”

