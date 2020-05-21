21 Moments From “America’s Next Top Model” That Prove Just How Wild (And Sometimes Problematic) It Was

How did any of this make it to air?
It’s been made pretty clear that many moments on America’s Next Top Model did not age well, to say the least. Well, TikTok has noticed too, and I just couldn’t keep these to myself. Here are some moments that I still can’t believe weren’t a fever dream:
1.
When Kendal made a decent point:
2.
When Miss J wasn’t feeling Xiomara’s walk, so he decided to get brutally honest:
3.
When a confused Kristi showed us just how much she loved the US of A:
4.
When Tyra pulled this switcheroo on the contestants:
5.
When this model explained her dating preferences:
6.
When Tyra had…this response to Kim’s identity:
7.
When this contestant wanted what Tyra had:
8.
When someone decided THIS was a good idea for a photo shoot:
9.
And this was how that photo shoot played out:
10.
And this was the judging process:
11.
Also, when THIS was approved to be an actual photo shoot:
12.
And this was how THAT ONE played out:
13.
When these stilettos were an actual safety hazard:
14.
When the striking 2000s fashion trends jumped right out:
15.
When this chick basically just wasn’t feelin’ it and gave us this iconic soundbite:
16.
When the judges decided to compare the models’ natural and retouched photos:
17.
When this girl should probably have just stopped talking:
18.
When one of the contestants LITERALLY FAINTED:
19.
When Miss J had an absolutely perfect response:
20.
When Claire decided to slide right in:
21.
And finally, when Yaya put everyone in their place, aka where they belonged:
