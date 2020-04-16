21 Of The Most Ridiculous “Riverdale” Storylines, Ranked From “This Is Plausible” To “The Writers Are On Jingle Jangle”

“Honey, you have the serial killer genes.”

Riverdale has brought us juicy romances, over-the-top teen angst, and wild murder mysteries. It’s also delivered some of the most bonkers storylines imaginable.

Here are 21 of the wildest Riverdale moments, ranked from relatively believable to COMPLETELY nuts:

🚨Spoilers ahead!🚨

21.

Jughead’s “I’m a weirdo” monologue:


The dialogue on this show is absolutely ridiculous (“Because we’re endgame, Archie!”). But this monologue also vaguely sounds like something my 15-year-old self would have posted on Tumblr.

20.

Veronica running a speakeasy:


How exactly was she able to do this as a HIGH SCHOOLER? Is this even legal? How did she have time for homework? But, well, I guess it’s not that wild for Riverdale.

19.

Archie dating his teacher:


This storyline was less “ridiculous” and more “incredibly inappropriate and creepy as hell.” The TV trope of high school students dating their teachers needs to die already (looking at you, Pretty Little Liars).

18.

Betty and Jughead sharing a half brother, their parents dating, and all of them living together under one roof:


This would be very weird in any other context, but in Riverdale land, it barely ranks as abnormal.

17.

The whole Dark Betty thing:


Yeah, I still don’t really get what this was about. Was it just some weird role-play thing or was it supposed to be an evil alter ego or…what?

16.

Polly and Jason turning out to be cousins:


I mean, this was definitely an icky revelation, but compared to everything else on the show, it doesn’t seem TOO wild. At least they weren’t first cousins? Still pretty weird, though.

15.

Cheryl burning her house down:


I would also like to solve all my problems by just burning everything down. These kids commit arson as often as they cheat on their significant others.

14.

Betty doing a pole dance to get into the Serpents:


The worst part of this scene wasn’t that she did this, but that she performed this IN FRONT OF HER MOM AND BOYFRIEND’S DAD.

13.

Veronica and the Vixens performing “Jailhouse Rock” for Archie outside juvie:


Try explaining this scene to someone who’s never seen Riverdale. I’ll wait.

12.

The weird, unexplained seizures:


Seriously, did they EVER explain this storyline??!

11.

Archie getting mauled by a bear:


I don’t know how likely it is to get randomly attacked by a grizzly bear and survive, but I guess it’s…possible? Take a shot every time Archie says “I survived a bear attack.”

10.

The Gargoyle King:


Honestly, what the hell was this plot? I still don’t fully understand it.

9.

Chic pretending to be Betty’s long-lost brother:


What’s with this trend of long-lost siblings showing up on teen shows? This definitely gave me “psycho Derek” vibes from One Tree Hill.

8.

Betty’s dad, Hal, being the Black Hood.


Honestly, I suspected Hal from the beginning. But, uh, can we just take a moment to acknowledge that Archie spent a whole season hunting down the guy who shot his dad only for the Black Hood to be his best friend’s dad and next-door neighbor?

7.

Archie getting framed for murder:


Hiram framing Archie for murder just because he’s that threatened by a teenager. Overreaction much? Also, the entire juvie storyline itself was pretty bonkers.

6.

Betty having the “serial killer genes”:


Honestly, if anyone has these genes, I think it’s Betty’s sister, Polly. I’ve never trusted her.

5.

Jughead faking his own death and everyone being in on the plan:


Most of us didn’t really believe the show would actually kill Jughead off, but him pulling off this super-elaborate scheme of faking his own death to escape the boarding school kids who tried to kill him was…wild, especially since all of his friends and dad were in on it. Plus, there was the whole fake dating plot between Archie and Betty, too.

4.

Alice and Chic killing a drug dealer in their kitchen and covering it up:


I get that she was trying to protect her “son” and all, but Alice was WAY too casual about scrubbing that blood off the floor and getting rid of a CORPSE.

3.

Archie’s Red Circle:


Archie wanting to protect his dad? Reasonable. Archie forming his own vigilante group of shirtless teens in red masks to take down the Black Hood? Ooookay. This felt like a wannabe Dumbledore’s Army.

2.

Cheryl keeping her brother Jason’s corpse in her basement:


Riverdale has had a lot of ridiculous storylines, but having Cheryl casually introduce her girlfriend, Toni, to her dead brother really takes the cake. How was she even preserving his body like that?! And don’t even get me started on that creepy doll.

1.

And finally, at the very height of ridiculousness, THE FARM:


The “farm” was literally a cult designed to brainwash teenagers and HARVEST THEIR ORGANS. Oh, and Chad Michael Murray plays the ringleader. I think this pretty safely ranks as the most bonkers Riverdale storyline of all time!

Ahhh, Riverdale! You never fail to entertain!

