21 Of The Most Ridiculous “Riverdale” Storylines, Ranked From “This Is Plausible” To “The Writers Are On Jingle Jangle”
“Honey, you have the serial killer genes.”
Riverdale has brought us juicy romances, over-the-top teen angst, and wild murder mysteries. It’s also delivered some of the most bonkers storylines imaginable.
Here are 21 of the wildest Riverdale moments, ranked from relatively believable to COMPLETELY nuts:
🚨Spoilers ahead!🚨
21.
Jughead’s “I’m a weirdo” monologue:
20.
Veronica running a speakeasy:
19.
Archie dating his teacher:
18.
Betty and Jughead sharing a half brother, their parents dating, and all of them living together under one roof:
17.
The whole Dark Betty thing:
16.
Polly and Jason turning out to be cousins:
15.
Cheryl burning her house down:
14.
Betty doing a pole dance to get into the Serpents:
13.
Veronica and the Vixens performing “Jailhouse Rock” for Archie outside juvie:
12.
The weird, unexplained seizures:
11.
Archie getting mauled by a bear:
10.
The Gargoyle King:
9.
Chic pretending to be Betty’s long-lost brother:
8.
Betty’s dad, Hal, being the Black Hood.
7.
Archie getting framed for murder:
6.
Betty having the “serial killer genes”:
5.
Jughead faking his own death and everyone being in on the plan:
4.
Alice and Chic killing a drug dealer in their kitchen and covering it up:
3.
Archie’s Red Circle:
2.
Cheryl keeping her brother Jason’s corpse in her basement:
1.
And finally, at the very height of ridiculousness, THE FARM:
Ahhh, Riverdale! You never fail to entertain!
