21 “Quarantine A Movie” Tweets That Are Honestly So Spot On

“Home Alone With My Thoughts.”

Yesterday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon asked people to #QuarantineAMovie — aka, reimagine classic movie titles to fit these quarantine times. For example, Jimmy offered up Big Hero Six Feet Apart:

Tweet out a changed movie title that fits with quarantining using the hashtag #QuarantineAMovie and it could be on the show! https://t.co/ij0HJBbdM9

Here are some of the best responses that genuinely made me smile right now:

1.

School of Rock becomes…

3.

We Bought a Zoo becomes…

4.

13 Going on 30 becomes…

5.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days becomes…

6.

Stand By Me becomes…

7.

Gone in 60 Seconds takes on a new meaning…

8.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix becomes…

9.

West Side Story becomes…

10.

Sherlock Holmes becomes…

11.

Back to the Future becomes…

12.

When Harry Met Sally… becomes…

14.

Love Actually becomes…

15.

Five Feet Apart becomes even more relevant…

16.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off becomes…

18.

The Devil Wears Prada becomes…

19.

Honey I Shrunk the Kids becomes…

21.

And Ryan Reynolds reminded us all of his 2010 thriller:

