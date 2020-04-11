21 Sensible Message We Can Learn From Bollywood Movies & Nurture Our Lives

Movies are always an idol in one or the other way . Audience has a strong impact of movies which they love . In-turn, they pretend to be one . From the style-statement to copy attitude , everything just becomes a SWAG

But have you ever thought about the message , movies have in them ?

Today , we have brought to you some of the movies and the message they give to the audience .

Let’s have a look:

1. Sholay

We have got a strong message from the movie that “Justice always wins “It doesn’t matter if Basanti chooses to dance in front of the “dogs’ or not. 😉

2. Kaho Na Pyar Hai

It clarifies that people do have dopplegangers and fortune can eventually get that loose thread fixed to the destiny.

3. Band Baaja Baraat

“Jiske saath pyar karo, uske sath kabhi vyapaar na karo” eventually gets converted into “Pyaar-Vyaapaar saath saath”

4. 3 Idiots

The excellent formula “Do what you love and you won’t work another day in your life.” . You just need some amazing friends who are not judgemental.

5. Andaz Apna Apna

“You have to learn to brand and market yourself to make your mark. “







6. Hum Saath Saath Hain

“The family that prays together and eats together, stays together.” It’s a fact when the movie is directed by Sooraj Barjatya .

7. Hum Apke Hai Koun?

Everything happens in one life , so enjoy it to the fullest.

8. Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G, DDLJ

You will always be able to win your love , no matter how big the hurdles are.

9. Dil Chahta Hai

College friends are forever!

10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

People should follow their passion no matter how hard the phase is ..

11. Ram Leela

“Love knows no boundaries.”

12. Queen

A female is capable of doing anything , no matter from which situation she goes through.

13. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

When winning is the only option after all the sarcasm and numerous defeats..

14. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Well!! you can win your girl with make-over but the girl will not leave the old you for the new you.. (wink)

15. Dabbang

A cop is always a smart ass , especially when it’s Pandeyji..

16. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na…

When you finally realize that you best friend is the only person on planet who can bear you.

17. Jism 2

“Breathing can be sexy.”( haha)

18. Vicky Donor

The job which is loved by Vicky comes with a handsome amount .

19. Ghajini

A strong love can make you forget everything but not the revenge to be taken from Ghajini

20. Dostana

Guys !!! Never fall in love with the same girl , eventually you will loose everything and get nothing.

21. Humshakals, Xpose, Joker, Tees Maar Khan

The above proves that mistakes are made by humans .. (hahaha)

So which one is your favourite among the list ? Do share your views in the comment section below .

source