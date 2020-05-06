21 TV Show Deaths That 100% Ruined An Entire Series For People



AMC



“Glenn from The Walking Dead was really bad, but I didn’t stop watching until they killed Carl. It felt like a betrayal that they would deviate from the comics to kill Carl but not keep Glenn. It’s also depressing how the show kept killing off its moral center each season.”

—susank43293cb70

“Carl from The Walking Dead. He wasn’t even my favorite character by any means, but if you know how the comics go, it was a pretty disappointing death to see. To add to that, what made it worse for me was that they seemed to have only done it for shock value. It was a waste of not only a main character but also took the show in a completely different direction. I haven’t watched since.”

—mrsnegan