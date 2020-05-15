22 Celebrity #TBT Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week

Michelle Pfeiffer and Coolio giving us a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of “Gangsta’s Paradise” kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!

1.

Michelle Pfeiffer shared this photo of herself and Coolio on the set of the iconic music video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995:

2.

Salma Hayek posted a bunch of photos of herself hanging out with her famous friends in the ’90s:

3.

Mariah Carey shared some videos clips of herself performing “Fantasy” and “Hero” at Madison Square Garden in 1995:

4.

Mandy Moore posted this photo of herself playing dress-up in the late ’80s:

5.

Paul McCartney remembered the legendary Little Richard (who died last week) by sharing this photo of the Beatles with him in the early ’60s:

6.

Vanessa Williams also remembered Little Richard and shared this photo of the two of them in the ’80s:

7.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Chris Evans shared these photos of his mom alongside himself and his siblings in the early ’80s:

8.

While Kris Jenner shared photos of herself and her family from throughout the years, in celebration of Mother’s Day:

9.

Jennifer Lopez posted this clip (with commentary) from her film, Monster-in-Law, in celebration of the movie’s 15th anniversary:

Celebrating 15 Years of #MonsterInLaw! Throwing it back to some fond memories and that hilarious scene with #JaneFonda!! 👸🏼👰🏽🤣 We all need a little moment to laugh these days, right?! ✨ I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this incredibly fun movie! 🎥: New Line Cinema #TBT

10.

Russell Tovey shared this photo of himself from 2011:

11.

In honor of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Diana Ross posted this clip of the two ICONS during the recording of “We Are the World” in 1985:

12.

Hugh Jackman shared his old headshot from the ’90s, where he thinks he looks like Eddie Munster:

13.

Ashley Tisdale posted these photos of herself sporting some very ’00s hair during a Much Music interview in the late ’00s:

#tbt At much music, remember when this hair color was a thing. Blonde with black stripes 😂

14.

Marisa Tomei shared these photos of herself in the ’90s:

15.

Reese Witherspoon posted this clip from her 2005 film Walk the Line:

16.

In honor of Linda Evangelista’s 55th birthday, Naomi Campbell shared this photo of the two them backstage at a Azzedine Alaïa runway show in 1990:

17.

Alyson Hannigan gave us this How I Met Your Mother GIF for her #TBT:

Need a little motivation? Lily and Marshall are here to tell you - you’ve got this!! #tbt

18.

Natalie Portman posted this clip of herself dancing in 2004’s Garden State in response to the news that LA will continue its quarantine:

19.

Jonathan Van Ness shared this cute photo of himself from 1994 and captioned it with an important message about being compassionate toward others right now:

20.

Halle Berry posted this behind-the-scenes clip of herself as Storm on the set of 2000’s X-Men:

21.

Carol Burnett celebrated that The Carol Burnett Show is having a marathon on Shout! Factory TV by sharing this photo of herself as Eunice from the classic “The Family” sketches from the series:

22.

And finally, Charlize Theron celebrated the fifth anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road by posting this behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Imperator Furiosa:

