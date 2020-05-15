22 Celebrity #TBT Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week
Michelle Pfeiffer and Coolio giving us a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of “Gangsta’s Paradise” kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!
1.
Michelle Pfeiffer shared this photo of herself and Coolio on the set of the iconic music video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995:
2.
Salma Hayek posted a bunch of photos of herself hanging out with her famous friends in the ’90s:
3.
Mariah Carey shared some videos clips of herself performing “Fantasy” and “Hero” at Madison Square Garden in 1995:
4.
Mandy Moore posted this photo of herself playing dress-up in the late ’80s:
5.
Paul McCartney remembered the legendary Little Richard (who died last week) by sharing this photo of the Beatles with him in the early ’60s:
6.
Vanessa Williams also remembered Little Richard and shared this photo of the two of them in the ’80s:
7.
In honor of Mother’s Day, Chris Evans shared these photos of his mom alongside himself and his siblings in the early ’80s:
8.
While Kris Jenner shared photos of herself and her family from throughout the years, in celebration of Mother’s Day:
9.
Jennifer Lopez posted this clip (with commentary) from her film, Monster-in-Law, in celebration of the movie’s 15th anniversary:
10.
Russell Tovey shared this photo of himself from 2011:
11.
In honor of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Diana Ross posted this clip of the two ICONS during the recording of “We Are the World” in 1985:
12.
Hugh Jackman shared his old headshot from the ’90s, where he thinks he looks like Eddie Munster:
13.
Ashley Tisdale posted these photos of herself sporting some very ’00s hair during a Much Music interview in the late ’00s:
14.
Marisa Tomei shared these photos of herself in the ’90s:
15.
Reese Witherspoon posted this clip from her 2005 film Walk the Line:
16.
In honor of Linda Evangelista’s 55th birthday, Naomi Campbell shared this photo of the two them backstage at a Azzedine Alaïa runway show in 1990:
17.
Alyson Hannigan gave us this How I Met Your Mother GIF for her #TBT:
18.
Natalie Portman posted this clip of herself dancing in 2004’s Garden State in response to the news that LA will continue its quarantine:
19.
Jonathan Van Ness shared this cute photo of himself from 1994 and captioned it with an important message about being compassionate toward others right now:
20.
Halle Berry posted this behind-the-scenes clip of herself as Storm on the set of 2000’s X-Men:
21.
Carol Burnett celebrated that The Carol Burnett Show is having a marathon on Shout! Factory TV by sharing this photo of herself as Eunice from the classic “The Family” sketches from the series:
22.
And finally, Charlize Theron celebrated the fifth anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road by posting this behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Imperator Furiosa:
