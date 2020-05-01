22 Celebrity #TBT Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week

Mark Ruffalo remembering Avengers: Endgame kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday!

1.

Mark Ruffalo celebrated the first anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame by sharing these photos from the world premiere for it:

2.

Jennifer Lopez posted this clip from her classic 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner:

3.

Paris Hilton shared this photo of herself taken in 1996:

4.

Ice Cube celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic film Friday by posting this photo taken for the movie of himself and co-star Chris Tucker:

5.

Luke Evans shared this photo of himself at a wig party in the early ’00s:

6.

Danielle Fishel posted this photo of herself on the cover of Twist magazine in 1999:

7.

Marisa Tomei shared this promotional photo, taken in the ’80s for Beirut, to promote her benefit live reading of the play:

8.

In honor of Al Pacino’s 80th birthday, Michelle Pfeiffer posted this screencap from their 1991 movie Frankie and Johnny:

9.

Halle Berry shared this glam and sexy #TBT:

10.

Shailene Woodley remembered when she appeared in The O.C. in the early ’00s:

11.

Hasan Minhaj shared this photo of himself with his family in the early ’90s:

12.

Eric Dane posted this photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey social distancing before it was a thing:

13.

Janet Jackson shared this gorgeous photo of herself taken in 1993:

14.

Madonna posted this photo of herself as a teen in the mid-’70s:

15.

Elton John shared this photo of himself on the first day of his US tour in 1974:

16.

John Cleese posted a then vs. now photo of himself and his A Fish Called Wanda co-star Jamie Lee Curtis:

17.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared this late ’90s Buffy GIF to sum up her feelings on homeschooling:

18.

Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself as a teen in the early ’80s:

19.

Alfonso Herrera shared this photo of himself at 6 years old in 1990:

20.

Chrissy Metz posted this photo of herself from when she first moved to LA in the early ’00s:

Just as bright-eyed and curly-haired as I wanted to be. Make no mistake, I also cried almost every day for the first year too. 😭🤪😀

21.

In celebration of Judy Reyes being a guest on his and Donald Faison’s podcast, Zach Braff shared this Scrubs photo:

22.

And finally, Reese Witherspoon posted this clip of the iconic “bend and snap” scene from Legally Blonde and explained everything that went into making it:

