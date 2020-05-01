22 Celebrity #TBT Photos That Were Shared With Us This Week
1.
Mark Ruffalo celebrated the first anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame by sharing these photos from the world premiere for it:
2.
Jennifer Lopez posted this clip from her classic 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner:
3.
Paris Hilton shared this photo of herself taken in 1996:
4.
Ice Cube celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic film Friday by posting this photo taken for the movie of himself and co-star Chris Tucker:
5.
Luke Evans shared this photo of himself at a wig party in the early ’00s:
6.
Danielle Fishel posted this photo of herself on the cover of Twist magazine in 1999:
7.
Marisa Tomei shared this promotional photo, taken in the ’80s for Beirut, to promote her benefit live reading of the play:
8.
In honor of Al Pacino’s 80th birthday, Michelle Pfeiffer posted this screencap from their 1991 movie Frankie and Johnny:
9.
Halle Berry shared this glam and sexy #TBT:
10.
Shailene Woodley remembered when she appeared in The O.C. in the early ’00s:
11.
Hasan Minhaj shared this photo of himself with his family in the early ’90s:
12.
Eric Dane posted this photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey social distancing before it was a thing:
13.
Janet Jackson shared this gorgeous photo of herself taken in 1993:
14.
Madonna posted this photo of herself as a teen in the mid-’70s:
15.
Elton John shared this photo of himself on the first day of his US tour in 1974:
16.
John Cleese posted a then vs. now photo of himself and his A Fish Called Wanda co-star Jamie Lee Curtis:
17.
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared this late ’90s Buffy GIF to sum up her feelings on homeschooling:
18.
Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself as a teen in the early ’80s:
19.
Alfonso Herrera shared this photo of himself at 6 years old in 1990:
20.
Chrissy Metz posted this photo of herself from when she first moved to LA in the early ’00s:
21.
In celebration of Judy Reyes being a guest on his and Donald Faison’s podcast, Zach Braff shared this Scrubs photo:
22.
And finally, Reese Witherspoon posted this clip of the iconic “bend and snap” scene from Legally Blonde and explained everything that went into making it:
