22 More Movies People Either Stopped Halfway Through Or Just Walked Out Of

“I disliked the first movie but still got through it out of morbid curiosity. Then my boyfriend at the time and I decided to go see a movie after work one night (it was like 11 p.m. and we had walked all the way there, so we weren’t going to leave without seeing SOMETHING), and what we wanted to see was sold out. The only tickets they had left were for this one. We got about 20 minutes in and left. We were also broke at the time, so…it was a lot to waste movie ticket money. It was THAT bad.”

—Margaritaluv