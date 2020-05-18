22 Non-Horror Movies That Are — Low-Key — Pretty Freakin’ Terrifying
It turns out it’s difficult to watch a full film from the fetal position.
So this week, when Reddit user ella_loves_paris asked, “What non-horror movie is actually really scary?” I was ALL EARS.
Here are just a few of the nightmare-inducing films that are definitely not horror movies in the traditional sense:
1.
Parasite (2019)
2.
The Truman Show (1998)
3.
Coraline (2009)
4.
Mommie Dearest (1981)
5.
The Cable Guy (1996)
6.
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
7.
Nightcrawler (2014)
8.
AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)
9.
Mars Attacks! (1996)
10.
Whiplash (2014)
11.
Gravity (2013)
12.
Titanic (1997)
13.
Children of Men (2006)
14.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
15.
Trainspotting (1996)
16.
Labyrinth (1986)
17.
Joker (2019)
18.
A Little Princess (1995)
19.
Black Swan (2010)
20.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
21.
Click (2006)
22.
And, of course, Cats (2019)
Now it’s your turn! What’s the scariest non-horror movie ever made? Can you outdo these? Share your nightmares in the comments below!
