22 Non-Horror Movies That Are — Low-Key — Pretty Freakin’ Terrifying

Posted on by


It turns out it’s difficult to watch a full film from the fetal position.

If you know anything about my writing on BuzzFeed dot com…you’ll know that your girl here loves all things horror. But I also have a strange preoccupation with films that WERE NOT marketed as horror, but are even scarier than Freddie, Jason, and Candyman combined.

So this week, when Reddit user ella_loves_paris asked, “What non-horror movie is actually really scary?” I was ALL EARS.

Here are just a few of the nightmare-inducing films that are definitely not horror movies in the traditional sense:

1.

Parasite (2019)


CJ Entertainment

“It was not marketed as a horror movie but…you know what I’m talking about.”

Politropos

2.

The Truman Show (1998)

3.

Coraline (2009)


Focus Features

“It’s technically a kids movie, but it’s freaky as hell.”

SpiritualSock9

4.

Mommie Dearest (1981)


Paramount Pictures

“It’s about a narcissistic actress who adopts a child, shows love initially, then turns into a horrible, abusive monster when the child starts thinking for herself. If you’ve been in an abusive relationship, this movie hits harder than any horror flick.”

hashedram

5.

The Cable Guy (1996)


Sony Pictures Releasing

“If it wasn’t a comedy, it would be one of the scariest stalker movies I’ve ever seen.”

wilusa

6.

Requiem for a Dream (2000)


Artisan Entertainment

“This movie is scary as hell! If you really want your kids to understand why drugs are bad, just show them this movie (well, don’t show this movie to kids…maybe in their teen years).”

marmogawd

7.

Nightcrawler (2014)


Open Road Films

“It isn’t scary in the traditional sense, but it’s extremely unsettling.”

1spicytunaroll

8.

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)


Warner Bros. Pictures

“I watched that pretty young and the whole thing was fairly traumatizing.”

Big_Simba

9.

Mars Attacks! (1996)


Warner Bros. Pictures

“7-year-old me would say this one…Hell, adult me will still stand by it.”

JimothyJollyphant

10.

Whiplash (2014)


Sony Pictures Classics

“Ever see JK Simmons and think, ‘Boy, he’s pretty intense. He might be really scary if he weren’t so funny!’ Yeah…no one laughs during this movie.”

Stovepipe032

11.

Gravity (2013)


Warner Bros. Pictures

“This movie scared the bejesus out of me. The idea of being untethered in space and just floating away with no way to do anything? Screw that!”

Armatu

12.

Titanic (1997)


Paramount Pictures

“It’s super scary to die in the middle of the ocean…and the fact that it’s based on real events that happened does not help.”

satine1011

13.

Children of Men (2006)


Universal Studios

“And it’s only gotten more frightening in light of recent events.”

Cream_Gingerly

14.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)


Curzon Artificial Eye

“It’s on Netflix right now. Holy crap, this movie is disturbing. Honestly, after it was over I thought, ‘I didn’t like that.’ But it stuck with me, and I thought about it for days afterward. That’s when you know it was a good movie. That kid — holy shit — Barry Keoghan…his acting was incredible.”

librarianjenn

15.

Trainspotting (1996)


PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

“The baby scene, but also Robert Carlyle’s violently deranged character.”

greenvortex

16.

Labyrinth (1986)


TriStar Pictures

“It gave me nightmares when I first saw it as a teen. Hoggle makes me shudder. Jim Henson always goes for for the creep factor. I saw one of the puppets in real life at a museum once and I’ll never be the same.”

flammable1313

17.

Joker (2019)


Warner Bros. Pictures

“It’s not scary-scary like an actual horror movie, but it just feels so accurate to the real world. I just felt like something like that actually could happen (maybe not the ending, but the rest of it, for sure).”

itsyourwoman

18.

A Little Princess (1995)


Warner Bros. Pictures

“That movie had me terrified that I’d become some abused servant if my parents ever went missing.”

BeepBeepPinkJeep

19.

Black Swan (2010)


Fox Searchlight Pictures

“That movie should’ve been marketed as horror movie.”

Lachimanus

20.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)


United Artists

“That blasted Child Catcher. I always thought in the back of my mind that — if I misbehaved as a kid — my parents would toss me outside for the Child Catcher to grab and he’d throw me in his cart.”

cornmill7

21.

Click (2006)


Sony Pictures Releasing

“I was expecting a very low, LOW-brow comedy, not a drama movie about the consequences of our actions, how time is not only finite, but the time we have with our loved ones is limited. It made me scared that one day I might look back and see that I wasted my life.”

t0kidoki

22.

And, of course, Cats (2019)


Universal Studios

“It’s absolute nightmare fuel.”

Conells

Now it’s your turn! What’s the scariest non-horror movie ever made? Can you outdo these? Share your nightmares in the comments below!


Paramount Pictures

Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.



Source link