23 Hours to Kill: Jerry Seinfeld channels inner James Bond in new Netflix special trailer

A poster and trailer for Jerry Seinfelds upcoming Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill are directly James Bond inspired.

23 Hours to Kill is Seinfeld’s second stand-up special in a two-part deal that he signed with Netflix in 2017.

The poster takes its cues from the vintage James Bond posters.

In the trailer, Jerry Seinfeld goes head-to-head against a villain, in a scene inspired by the iconic laser beam scene from the movie Goldfinger.

Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer takes place in New York City skyline and shows Seinfeld strapped to a table. The villain soon reveals himself as the comedian’s captor.

While the laser comes dangerously close to Seinfeld, the comedian notes that they are in a comedy club dressing room. An employee comes into the room to tell Seinfeld that his show starts in five minutes.

Seinfeld breaks free and we seen him during stand-up comedy. “Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window?” he asks the audience during his set. “So we can all see the lifeless collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt, lying helpless? How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?”

Following the set, Seinfeld enjoys food backstage with the villain. During their conversation, Seinfeld’s onetime captor reveals that he doesn’t make “comedy special money” as a villain. The comedian suggested that he pursue a career in comedy and says that he likely has “the material.”

“How about something about these super villains always wanting to take over the world, but they build these death machines that never work?” he said of a potential joke, which is actually something he ised before..

Seinfeld mentioned James Bond and villains in a joke. The part below is taken from the book “SeinLanguage” (available at Amazon), which has many of Seinfeld’s comedy skits written out.

“But when you want to enjoy something, you must never let logic get too much in the way. Like the villains in all the James Bond movies. Whenever Bond breaks into the complex: “Ah, Mr. Bond, welcome, come in. Let me show you my entire evil plan and then put you in a death machine that doesn’t work.” The other odd thing about the Bond movies is they have the most evil guy in the world vs. the most good guy in the world and you leave liking both of them equally.” – Seinfeld, in SeinLanguage

In the special and the trailer, it looks like Seinfeld wears a Breitling Aerospace EVO Titanium 42mm watch with white dial.

Seinfeld almost always wears Breitling watches, in the Seinfeld sitcom as well as more recent episodes of Comedians in Cars getting Coffee.

23 Hours to Kill will be available to stream May 5 on Netflix.