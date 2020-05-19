23 Of The Funniest “The Last Dance” Tweets From The Final Two Episodes

“The Flu Game” was not what we thought it was.

Over the past five weeks, The Last Dance has given us an inside look at the Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls team that dominated the ’90s. The moments have been nothing short of spectacular.


The 10-part series has also given us a ton of unforgettable memes.

I think I know who delivered that pizza to #MichaelJordan before the “flu” game. #TheLastDance

Many people were hung up on the infamous pizza.

Bryon Russell realizing he talked so much trash and couldn’t even guard a Michael with food poisoning

michael jordan saying he ate the whole pizza by himself is the only time michael jordan has ever said that i implicitly understood and identified with lol

One thing I learned watching The Last Dance is...Don't ever order pizza in Utah! #TheLastDance

Sorry “food poisoning game” doesn’t have the same ring as “flu game,” so I’m sticking with flu game #The

A few had jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s lighting quick cameo.

Others keyed in on Jordan’s ultracompetitiveness.

Jordan: *Sneezes* Me: “Bless you, Mike” MJ: “...and that’s when I started to take it personal” #TheLastDance

Some people were really into the iconic looks.

And of course, people loved other amazing characters in the final episodes.

the Utah Jazz said they were waiting the entire year for their rematch with the Bulls and this was Rodman's response

To sum it up, the memories and memes will be deeply missed.

