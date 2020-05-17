23 Of The Worst TV Seasons In History That 100% Deserve A Do-Over



ABC



“The last season of Pretty Little Liars. This show had so much going for it until they ruined the last season by introducing completely new plot lines and irrelevant characters to end the series.”

—steph16hey

“Season 7 of Pretty Little Liars. The evil twin storyline was not only repetitive, but it made no sense. Adding a five-year gap made it awkward, and the way they tied up loose ends was just sloppy.”

—mrs_reena