23 Of The Worst TV Seasons In History That 100% Deserve A Do-Over

Posted on by


Warning: There are mild spoilers for most of these shows in this post!

1.

The final season of Pretty Little Liars because the twin storyline made NO sense.


ABC

“The last season of Pretty Little Liars. This show had so much going for it until they ruined the last season by introducing completely new plot lines and irrelevant characters to end the series.”

steph16hey

“Season 7 of Pretty Little Liars. The evil twin storyline was not only repetitive, but it made no sense. Adding a five-year gap made it awkward, and the way they tied up loose ends was just sloppy.”

mrs_reena

2.

Season 5 of Teen Wolf tried to do too much.


MTV

“They tried to do too much in my opinion! Separately, all the threats of that season are good — dread doctors, the beast, chimeras — but altogether it was a little hard to follow, and the dread doctors sort of fell flat because of it. It’s a shame because they looked really cool.”

irbyderpderp

3.

Season 4 of Community deserves a do-over because Dan Harmon left.


NBC

“Season 4 of Community: the gas leak year. They took away Dan Harmon and the show lost its magic. But when Harmon came back for Season 5, the show was great again.”

aaronw31

4.

The last season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer wasn’t the same as the rest of the show.


WB

“The final season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! It didn’t feel the same as the rest of the show and could have been done so, so much better.”

ladybugkaitlyn1989

“I appreciate the girl power vibes, but the Willow and Kennedy storyline killed it for me (Team Tara all the way) along with the whole Giles/Robin Wood betrayal random nonsense. There was too much going on, and Buffy herself took a back seat to the action.”

sydney29

5.

The final season of Game of Thrones abandoned all character development that the rest of the seasons built up.


HBO

GAME. OF. THRONES. They completely messed up some of the most iconic characters (Daenerys and Jaime above all), made the ultimate hero seem dull (Jon Snow and his also iconic ‘Idunwanit’). It was rushed through and made decisions seem rash, impulsive, and out of character. It really deserved more time, a better pace, and decent writing. A truly disappointing ending to an otherwise masterpiece of a TV show.”

ovaltier

“I’m going to be the thousandth person to say this, but Game of Thrones. It was heartbreaking and completely infuriating to suffer through that last season. They completely abandoned character arcs that had been developed through the previous seasons, the ending was rushed, there were so many loose ends left. It was horrendous. I could rant about this for hours.”

teijazan

6.

Season 2 of Friday Night Lights went off the rails with the whole murder plot.


CW

“Season 2 of Friday Night Lights. The first season is perfection. I absolutely loved it and then the second season was just garbage with terrible plots, especially the Landry/Tyra covering up a murder plot. I stopped watching after the second season. Luckily, a friend told me to give the later seasons a try and I am so glad I did because they were great as well. Would have been the perfect TV series if it weren’t for the awful second season.”

a4af1829d4

7.

Season 9 of American Horror Story was corny.


FX

“Season 9 of American Horror Story. It was ridiculously corny and the fear factor was at an all-time low. It was a clear homage to ’80s horror but extremely campy. It could have been so much more terrifying. The acting is seldom worth watching either. They have a great cast. Maybe it’s the writing or the story as a whole. Who knows. I watched AHS for the creepiness, pushing my threshold for gore and horror. Now I’m already prepping for disappointment for the coming season.”

cocopa

8.

When Michael left The Office, it went downhill, but especially Season 9 because Pete and Clark just weren’t working.


NBC

“Season 9 of The Office! I cringed so hard when the boom mic guy kept hitting on Pam and because the writers tried to rock the boat on her marriage. The whole rotating regional managers storyline was also past its prime by this point and felt forced. Also, the introduction of Pete and Clark felt like a last ditch effort to spark something new in the series. I love The Office, but the last season really disappointed me.”

bookieburns

The Office after Michael left. It just wasn’t the same and they introduced way too many new characters. Plus, Andy (who was one of my favorites) went from spontaneous to straight-up crazy.”

melonypanda

9.

The final season of Scrubs was terrible because the finale of Season 8 should have been the real ending of the series.


ABC

“Season 9 of Scrubs! Currently, I refuse to acknowledge its existence. When I rewatch the series, I stop after Season 8.”

ashleyp459897ecc

“The so-called Season 9 of Scrubs. There’s a reason the fans refer to the Season 8 finale as the true series finale.”

troni23

10.

Season 8 of That ’70s Show was ruined by the fact that Eric left.


FOX

That ’70s Show Season 8. Adding Randy to ‘replace’ Eric just did not work.”

sydneym440939d1c

11.

The last season of House of Cards was weak because Frank’s story arc was dissatisfying.


Netflix

House of Cards final season (Season 6). I get that Kevin Spacey’s career is over, but they really should have brought him back, at least for a few episodes, just to wrap up Frank’s story arc. How they wrote him out was just disappointing and dissatisfying. It was a weak season in an otherwise strong series!”

mrsandman29

12.

The O.C. Season 3 because Marissa was killed off.

13.

The first season of Parks and Rec as well as the final season are both sort of blegh — the first season didn’t really have a direction and the last season wasn’t as funny.


NBC

“I love Parks and Recreation, but the first season was just bad. It definitely deserves a do-over.”

anjaxmiller

“The first season of Parks and Rec. It seemed like they had no idea where they were going with it back then. Kinda sloppy.”

joel19982

“Kind of a controversial opinion, but the last season of Parks and Rec. The finale was perfectly done, but the rest of it was just kind of…blegh. It wasn’t as funny and it felt too weird to have Ron and Leslie hate each other. I usually skip right to the finale from the Unity Concert when rewatching Parks and Rec.”

giav41cc6e5b0

14.

The final season of How I Met Your Mother was a huge letdown.


CBS

“The last season of HIMYM. Barney and Robin had a wedding and got married and then divorced. And Ted’s wife — the mother — was dead the whole time! Just stupid.”

joel19982

15.

Seasons 3 and 4 of Heroes were not good because it became overly complicated.


NBC

Heroes Seasons 3 and 4. Season 1 was fantastic, and Season 2 was generally good. But in Seasons 3 and 4, the writers kept adding way too many characters, complicating or adding ridiculous bits to subplots, and trying to make every episode some shocking or revealing plot twist rather than focusing on two or three main stories and fleshing out character development.”

mrsandman29

16.

Riverdale Seasons 2 and 3 went from pretty poor to over-the-top bonkers.


CW

Riverdale Season 2 led the way to making Season 3 bad, like splitting up the core four into their own storylines. Archie made bad decisions and was poorly integrated into the main plot. Hiram being an invincible douche, largely ignoring the recurring cast and inconsistent plot. The reveal of the Black Hood relies on a continuity error! The season started on a good note, with KJ Apa putting in one of his best performances in the whole show, but that could have been explored a lot better. There’s history behind the Black Hood that his activities in Riverdale teased but didn’t follow up on (the trucker from the ‘Tales from the Dark Side’ episode who makes a huge impression despite revealing very little about himself for example). The ingredients for something good are there, but the writers got the recipe very wrong.”

jbmasta

“The third season was just way over-the-top and too bonkers!”

bugheadisthebest

17.

Vampire Diaries Season 7 when Elena left the show.


CW

“Season 7 and 8 of Vampire Diaries. Especially Season 7 because they took Elena (Nina Dobrev) out of the show and the season was really boring without her. Season 8 as well because I didn’t enjoy the sirens. One of the worst things they did! The show is good and I always rewatch it, but I stop at the Season 6 finale.”

liliescandon34

18.

A Year in the Life: Gilmore Girls failed because they made Rory extremely unlikeable.


Netflix

“Season 8 of Gilmore Girls, also known as A Year in the Life. It had so much potential to a fandom chomping at the bit for more. But aside from Emily’s storyline, they completely botched it. Rory as a character was the biggest casualty. She was made completely unsympathetic. They took the worst traits of her character up to an 11. Everyone else was underserved, with Lorelai stuck in a midlife crisis and Paris ignored for half the time. If the writers had been restrained just a little, the season could have recaptured the show that people have nostalgia for (the Hamilton-esque musical would have been something a previous season would show snippets of, rather than make an entire episode about) and showed why people love the characters.”

jbmasta

19.

Season 7 of New Girl dropped off to the point of being lame.


FOX

“It was not too bad…but it was only yesterday that I realized that’s all there is! Netflix never streamed Season 7 in my country, and I was convinced I missed some episodes when I watched the final season. I spent all this time thinking that there was way more to Season 7 then there was. Imagine my disappointment when I found out the truth! Super lame ending for one of my favorite shows!”

purplepaperplane

20.

Supernatural Season 7 was a disappointment because they killed Bobby off.


CW

Supernatural Season 7. I mean, Leviathans? Really? They spent half of the season in hiding and without the Impala, which is important to Dean. On top of that, they killed Bobby off that season, which was absolutely soul crushing. It was just a shit show.”

arieus84

21.

Season 8 of Dexter — the Deb-Dexter incest subplot was cringey.


Showtime

“Redo the final season of Dexter. The whole Deb-Dexter incest subplot was totally cringe-worthy, the villains and other subplots weren’t as strong as in past seasons, and just about the entire universe loathed the season finale and Dexter’s fate.”

mrsandman29

22.

Season 4 of Gossip Girl spiraled downhill after Serena started sleeping with her teacher.


CW

“Season 4 of Gossip Girl. I swear if I heard the word ‘affidavit’ one more time I was going to scream. Serena was sleeping with her teacher, he got arrested, and the whole season just spiraled downhill from there. None of the story lines connected well. It was all over the place.”

lauren812lauren

23.

And finally, the last season of Modern Family because it became too ridiculous and predictable.


ABC

“I LOVE Modern Family, but the last season was exceptionally weak. The plot lines were too ridiculous yet still predictable. I get they were on for 10 years and were running out of options, but it also felt like they were flaunting their popularity and money with guest stars and new fancy sets.”

sydneyd4f0abfd98

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.





Source link