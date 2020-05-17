23 Of The Worst TV Seasons In History That 100% Deserve A Do-Over
Warning: There are mild spoilers for most of these shows in this post!
1.
The final season of Pretty Little Liars because the twin storyline made NO sense.
2.
Season 5 of Teen Wolf tried to do too much.
3.
Season 4 of Community deserves a do-over because Dan Harmon left.
4.
The last season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer wasn’t the same as the rest of the show.
5.
The final season of Game of Thrones abandoned all character development that the rest of the seasons built up.
6.
Season 2 of Friday Night Lights went off the rails with the whole murder plot.
7.
Season 9 of American Horror Story was corny.
8.
When Michael left The Office, it went downhill, but especially Season 9 because Pete and Clark just weren’t working.
9.
The final season of Scrubs was terrible because the finale of Season 8 should have been the real ending of the series.
10.
Season 8 of That ’70s Show was ruined by the fact that Eric left.
11.
The last season of House of Cards was weak because Frank’s story arc was dissatisfying.
12.
The O.C. Season 3 because Marissa was killed off.
13.
The first season of Parks and Rec as well as the final season are both sort of blegh — the first season didn’t really have a direction and the last season wasn’t as funny.
14.
The final season of How I Met Your Mother was a huge letdown.
15.
Seasons 3 and 4 of Heroes were not good because it became overly complicated.
16.
Riverdale Seasons 2 and 3 went from pretty poor to over-the-top bonkers.
17.
Vampire Diaries Season 7 when Elena left the show.
18.
A Year in the Life: Gilmore Girls failed because they made Rory extremely unlikeable.
19.
Season 7 of New Girl dropped off to the point of being lame.
20.
Supernatural Season 7 was a disappointment because they killed Bobby off.
21.
Season 8 of Dexter — the Deb-Dexter incest subplot was cringey.
22.
Season 4 of Gossip Girl spiraled downhill after Serena started sleeping with her teacher.
23.
And finally, the last season of Modern Family because it became too ridiculous and predictable.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.